kvrr.com
Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed a farm shop in Clay County overnight. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from Glyndon,...
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
valleynewslive.com
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargodome officials are now investigating claims of an employee allegedly using discriminatory language during a discussion while working Saturday’s NDSU Bison vs UND Fighting Hawks game. A video was sent to us by a whistleblower, who states a day worker was asked to take...
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
mprnews.org
Two people dead from shooting near NDSU in Fargo
Two men are dead following a shooting just south of the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo. It happened around 3:20 Saturday morning in the 1000 block of 15th Street North, just west of the Johnson Soccer Complex and two blocks south of the college campus. Officers found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both residents of Fargo, dead.
kvrr.com
valleynewslive.com
WF Fire encouraging you to ‘Adopt a Hydrant’
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Is there a fire hydrant near your house?. Well, you could win a few bucks if you take care of it this season. The West Fargo Fire Department is encouraging you to take part in the ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program. You’ll...
kvrr.com
Passing Retired Paramedic Pulls Driver From Burning Vehicle in Richland County
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A retired paramedic passing by a crash scene stops and pulls the driver from the burning vehicle and gives first aid to both the driver and a passenger. Three people were hurt in the fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Richland County just after...
thesource.com
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car catches fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a car caught fire near West Acres Mall. The fire broke out Wednesday night near 38th Street Southwest and the I-29 exit ramp. No word on the cause or whether there were any injuries. If you have any information on...
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
KFYR-TV
Bison double up the Fighting Hawks 42-21 in annual Harvest Bowl
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On TaMerik Williams’ first rush of the afternoon, just over two minutes into the game, he took it 51 yards to the house. That was indicative of the afternoon North Dakota State was going to have. They scored 21 unanswered in the first 16 game minutes.
fergusnow.com
‘Elevate’ to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Elevate, a new cannabis retail store, will be celebrating an e-commerce grand opening on Wednesday, November 16th. While their physical location will be at 214 E. Lincoln Ave, they are starting with a soft launch online where customers can order online and take advantage of curbside pickup for convenient and discreet pickup.. This dispensary will offer hemp-derived edibles, topicals, education and more.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
