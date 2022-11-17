Read full article on original website
Ex-MVP hits open market, could impact Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Brandon Nimmo
Lots of teams, actually. That includes possibly the New York Mets and New York Yankees who could see their slugging outfielder walk as they explore free agency. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo aren’t the only slugging outfielders on the market.
Yardbarker
Odds: Red Sox, Yankees Among Five Teams Set To Heavily Pursue Aaron Judge
Could the Boston Red Sox stab their rival New York Yankees in the back by stealing the face of their franchise? Oddsmakers could see it happening. The Red Sox are far from the odds-on favorite to land Judge, but they certainly are in the running. Logically, the Yankees are the...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO
Over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 offseason predictions, some of which are serious, some silly, and some in between, although he doesn't clarify which predictions fall into which categories. A few of his predictions involved the Angels, and one didn't but should have — he predicted Tyler Anderson would accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, when in fact he signed with the Angels.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Could Make Bigger Run After Non-Tendering Cody Bellinger
The Los Angeles Dodgers have three additional free agents after non-tendering Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. While it remains possible the Dodgers could re-sign Bellinger to a more team-friendly contract, the club is now in need of another outfielder. The biggest name available is Aaron Judge, who just won the 2022 American League MVP Award after a historic season with the New York Yankees that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
San Francisco Giants showing interest in 3-time All-Star closer
As the MLB hot stove heats up and free agency is on the horizon, several teams across the league will be looking to make upgrades to their rosters this winter. One team looking to make a splash and build out their bullpen is the San Francisco Giants, who ranked middle of the pack in the National League with a pedestrian 64% save percentage in 2022, according to Baseball Reference. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Giants have expressed interest in former All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner ordered to shut down explicit channel after new deal
Boxing star Adrien Broner no longer produces explicit content after signing a new Pay Per View deal with Black Prime. After launching the channel earlier this year, Broner had been getting busy on the explicit website OnlyFans, charging followers fifty bucks per month. Several videos were posted, some of a...
