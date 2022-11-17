Read full article on original website
Keith Touchberry officially enters 2024 Indian River County Sheriff’s race
Last week, Fellsmere Police Chief Keith Touchberry officially entered the sheriff’s 2024 race in Indian River County. He will be running against sheriff Eric Flowers in the 2024 Republican primary. Touchberry, 58, told Sebastian Daily that he’s running for reason he did in 2020, which is the need to...
Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
New system to tackle opioid addiction touted in Brevard County
PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
King's Landing: population growth on Treasure Coast leads new development St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The population of the Treasure Coast is rapidly expanding and large-scale projects, such as Three Corners in Vero Beach, are aiming to accommodate that growth. Another huge project, King's Landing, is also arriving on waterfront property, but this one is in St. Lucie County.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a. Traffic cameras...
No injuries after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon.
Brightline conducting high-speed train testing on Treasure Coast
Brightline high-speed train testing resumes on the Treasure Coast. Full-speed 110-mph trains will go back and forth along an 11-mile stretch of track.
Which buildings in Volusia are still deemed unsafe? What coastal parks have reopened?
At the time of this release, the following buildings are still deemed as unsafe by local authorities:. Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (three stories) Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two stories) Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two...
Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
A Rarely Oceanfront Estate in Vero Beach Florida with Impeccable Design and High End Finishes Hits The Market for $23.9 Million
1840 S Highway A1a Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 1840 S Highway A1a, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront estate in Vero’s coveted Estate Section, fully furnished and turnkey on a 1,000 ft deep lot on the area’s widest, naturally accreting beach. This Home in Vero Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1840 S Highway A1a, please contact O’Dare Boga Group (Phone: 772-713-5899) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
1-week-old boy reported missing in Brevard County found safe
PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a baby who was reported missing in Brevard County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud. The infant had been last seen in the area of the 3300 block...
‘Secured a loving home’: 17 children adopted during event at Brevard County stadium
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — November is National Adoption Month. The USSSA Space Coast Stadium was transformed into a field of dreams for 15 families adopting 17 children Friday. Tyrel William Trahan-Little, 16, wasn’t convinced he’d ever find a forever family but he and his adoptive parents, Bryan and Jocelyn Little, chose one another during a court hearing at the USSSA Space Coast Stadium in Viera.
SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying communications satellite Monday night
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Force Station Monday night. The rocket will be carrying a Eutelsat 10B communications satellite, which will give in-flight broadband data and video connectivity to countries around the world. The Falcon 9′s first-stage...
60-year-old Melbourne man ejected, killed in crash with tree in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man from Melbourne was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 8:35 a.m. as the man drove a van northbound on Satellite Boulevard, north of Cherven Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING:...
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
Newborn baby missing in Florida could be traveling with 2 adults, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Saturday for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud of Palm Bay. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Ryder has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen in the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle. The baby could be with...
Breakfast with Santa, Cowboy Christmas, Park & Walk Winter at LaPorte Farms
LaPorte Farms has three upcoming Christmas events: Breakfast with Santa, Cowboy Christmas, and Park & Walk Winter Wonderland. All three are fun-filled events for the whole family. Breakfast with Santa. Breakfast with Santa will be Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 8:30 am at the farm, located at 7700 129th St,...
