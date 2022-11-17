Missouri Week 12 high school football notebook: Liberty North eyes semifinal showdown with CBC

By Chris Geinosky

Even though it was 12 months ago, Liberty North quarterback Sam Van Dyne and his teammates can recall it like it was yesterday.

They remember all the feelings of coming up short against Christian Brothers College in last year’s MSHSAA Class 6 state championship game.

So when the Eagles welcome CBC to town this weekend for a semifinal showdown, rest assured they will be ready. After all, who won’t be?

It’s No. 1 CBC at No. 2 Liberty North. It’s a rematch of the 2021 Show-Me Bowl. It’s a game that will feature as much talent on one field as any in the state this season. It's Missouri’s Game of the Year.

“This is just another game, another step on the road,” Van Dyne told SBLive. “It’s good to play with emotion, but sometimes you can become too emotional. We just have to play our brand of football and be our best. We just need to treat this one like any other game.”

First-year Liberty North head coach Andy Lierman, who served as the defensive coordinator on last year’s team, absolutely agrees with his senior signal caller. The last thing his Eagles need to do is get caught up in revenge and try to settle the score with the Cadets.

“Each year is a new year,” Lierman said after last week’s Class 6 District 4 championship victory. “Yes, we have some history with them because of last year’s state championship game, and there will be a lot of talk about that this week. But they have a different ball club than last year. We have a different team.

“… What happened last year is in the rearview mirror. We just have to focus on the now. We have to execute against those guys on Saturday afternoon at Liberty North High School and do the same things that we’ve done to get us to this point.”

Lierman’s team has played exceptional football all season long and is the lone remaining Class 6 team in the state. Liberty North has outscored its 12 opponents by a wide margin, 410-100. The defense has not allowed more than 14 points in any game. And perhaps most noteworthy, the Eagles own a spectacular turnover ratio of plus-22, as the defense has forced 25 turnovers (19 interceptions and six fumbles) while the offense has turned the ball over just three times all season.

That said, the Eagles know this next test will be unlike any they have faced this season. CBC has not lost to a Missouri public school since the state semifinals against Blue Springs in 2016 – six years ago.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Lierman said. “This is why you coach. This is why you play. This is why you run hills and run sprints and lift weights. You do all that for opportunities to be part of games like this one. It’s going to be a blast. This is what we’ve all been working for.”

Dylan Hair makes state history during district championship

Is there anything Dylan Hair can’t do? After all, the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in the Show-Me State has put up mind-boggling numbers week after week while leading undefeated Blair Oaks to the Class 2 District 2 championship.

For the season, Hair has racked up more than 3,700 yards of total offense and an eye-popping 58 total touchdowns – more than 2,100 yards and 34 TDs passing and nearly 1,600 yards and 24 scores rushing. And keep in mind he’s put up these numbers while often playing only one half of football in most of the games this season.

In the 54-14 district title game victory against St. Francis Borgia, Hair did something never done before by anyone in state history. According to MSHSAA records, Hair became the first ever to reach 10,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards in a career.

Hair reached the passing milestone like he does everything: in memorable highlight fashion. On the Falcons’ final offensive play of the first half in last week’s game, Hair lofted a 35-yard touchdown pass to Joey Wilde for a 48-7 lead. It was Hair’s fourth touchdown (two passing and two rushing) of the night.

Only four quarterbacks in Missouri history have reached the 10,000-yard plateau. His 5,000-plus yards on the ground sits on the edge of cracking the top 20 all-time among all ball carriers – quarterbacks and running backs.

“When it’s all said and done, it’s going to be something we’re going to look back on and go, ‘Did this really happen?’” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage told the Jefferson City News Tribune.

Lee's Summit North returns to Class 6 semifinals

The No. 3 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25, Lee’s Summit North is back in the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

The Broncos (11-1) will be on the road Friday night at No. 9 De Smet (7-5) and will have a chance to make school history as well as redeem themselves following last season's second-half struggles at CBC that ended their season short of the Class 6 title game.

Lee's Summit North held a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter at top-ranked CBC in last year's semifinals before the Cadets rallied for a 28-21 win and then went on to win their third state title in five seasons a week later.

The Broncos will have to make the long drive across the state again to face battle-tested De Smet, which has won three straight games after entering the district tournament with a 4-5 record. The Spartans won the state title in 2019 and finished as the runner-up in 2020.

Both teams have a lot of similarities with strong rushing attacks and good defenses, a matchup fitting for temperatures expected to be in the 20s.

Lee's Summit North has won 11 straight games since losing its season opener at Liberty North and a win on Friday would give the Broncos either a rematch with Liberty North or another shot at CBC. There will be plenty of motivation for Cayden Green and the Broncos, who will be seeking to earn their first trip to the title game.

Tyson Elliott finishes career as most prolific passer in Mountain Grove history

In the 2019 season, Mountain Grove didn’t win a single game. The Panthers completely turned around their fortunes with this year’s senior group leading the way the past three years, going 5-7 in 2020, 8-3 in 2021, and then 9-3 this season – and reaching the district championship round each of the past three campaigns.

A big reason for Mountain Grove’s success during the turnaround was the play of Tyson Elliott. The 6-foot, 215-pound senior quarterback finished his career as the most prolific passer in program history.

Elliott completed an astounding 69.9 percent of his passes (158-of-226) for a single-season team record 2,304 yards this season. He threw 27 touchdown passes compared to only six interceptions. Oh, and by the way, he also rushed for more than 400 yards and 10 scores for good measure.

For his career, Elliott finished with more than 5,000 passing yards and 70 touchdown passes. He owns nearly every career passing record in the school record book.

