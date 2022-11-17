Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC’s Turkey Jam marks the start of the winter season
To kick off the winter season and celebrate the snowsports community, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is hosting Turkey Jam at Howelsen Hill on Monday, Nov. 21. The Turkey Jam is a community rail jam event open to the public and completely free to join. Participants 15 years and under can ride from 11 a.m. to noon while those 16 and over will hop on from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Routt County deserves better than Mad Rabbit
The Forest Service recently released the draft environmental assessment of the Mad Rabbit Trails Project, proposing 52 miles of trails largely in the Rabbit Ears area. Unfortunately, the proposal threatens wildlife and wild places in Routt County and needs to be dramatically revised. If not revised, it needs to be canceled.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Big game habitat seasonal closures begin Dec. 1 in Steamboat Springs area
Multiple areas in the Routt National Forest around Steamboat Springs will be go under a seasonal closure for big game winter range beginning Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, mandatory and voluntary closures will be in place from Dec. 1 to April 15 at trailheads and in areas where conflicts between wildlife and people have historically occurred. Approximately, 12,000 acres on the Routt National Forest have a seasonal closure for deer and elk in place.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Will Steamboat see more snow before opening day at the resort and Howelsen?
Steamboat Resort’s opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 23 is fast approaching, but it’s not yet close enough for an accurate forecast, said local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth. As of Saturday, Nov. 19, there was a solid chance for snow Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving morning. However, just a day earlier, that chance wasn’t looking so good. So, it’s still hard to say if there will be snow on opening week.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Adult sports begins winter season
Winter adult sports offered through City of Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation have begun with ice hockey leagues starting Nov. 8 for all three levels. The league will run through March with games Sunday through Thursday at Howelsen Ice Arena. Also at Howelsen Ice Arena will be the curling league...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Proposed Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club facility at Howelsen Hill gets new life
When city staff advised against approving a land-use agreement between the city and the Steamboat Spring Winter Sports Club in July 2021, it seemed like the program’s hopes for a new strength and conditioning facility near the base of Howelsen Hill were dashed. However, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, City...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City looks into options that could ease parking pinch for residents of Ski Town Square Condominiums
After getting direction from Steamboat Springs City Council, City Manager Gary Suiter was on the phone Wednesday, Nov. 16, working to make the idea of leasing parking spaces at Emerald Park to residents of the Ski Time Square Condominiums a reality. “This morning my first phone call was with a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s ban on plastic bags will soon be expanded
Plastic bag bans and fees are nothing new in Steamboat, but incoming state regulations will expand those policies to most stores in town. During a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, City Council unanimously passed an ordinance meant to align the city’s policies on single-use plastic bags with state regulations included in a house bill that was passed in 2021.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Open enrollment assistance available at Yampa Valley Medical Center
Financial counselors at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center are now certified to assist individuals with insurance enrollment. Open enrollment began Nov. 1 on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health insurance exchange that allows people to choose from a variety of plans that will begin Jan. 1. The Connect...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
One hurt in Sunday wreck on U.S. 40 in Routt County
A car wreck on U.S. Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass closed the route Sunday morning, Nov. 20, with one driver suffering injuries that were described as serious but not life threatening. According to Colorado State Patrol, initial reports suggest a 19-year-old woman from Steamboat was passing another vehicle on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Girls hockey tournament proves Steamboat’s love for the game
The Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association has seen an uptick in girl participation. In an effort to continue this growth, Steamboat hosts what SSYHA director Ryan Dingle calls the “biggest and best girls hockey tournament in the state.”. The Adele Dombrowski Mountain Divas Tournament is named in honor of...
