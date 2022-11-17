ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence, with injury, car off the roadway. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue exit

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue exit, unknown injuries, left lane blocked. Traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a fire on Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Report of a working fire on Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills. Fire and police departments on scene, injuries unknown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Three lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. The three right lanes are blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Huston Avenue in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of a structure fire at 4007 Huston Avenue in Norwood, heavy smoke, no injuries reported. Dispatch indicates there is no heat in the building and occupant of unit was using the stove to stay warm. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
NORWOOD, OH

