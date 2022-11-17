Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Hunt and Blue Ash roads in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Hunt and Blue Ash roads in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road on Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road on Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reports of a dump truck fire on State Route 276 in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crews respond to reports of a dump truck fire on State Route 276 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence, with injury, car off the roadway. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue exit
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue exit, unknown injuries, left lane blocked. Traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
FRUIT HILL, Ohio — Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township, with unknown injuries, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a fire on Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Report of a working fire on Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills. Fire and police departments on scene, injuries unknown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at William Howard Taft Road and Moorman Avenue in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at William Howard Taft Road and Moorman Avenue in East Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Three lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash
COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. The three right lanes are blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Huston Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of a structure fire at 4007 Huston Avenue in Norwood, heavy smoke, no injuries reported. Dispatch indicates there is no heat in the building and occupant of unit was using the stove to stay warm. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked due to a disabled vehicle on the interstate in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate 275 because of a disabled vehicle, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the vehicle just past the Reed Hartman Highway exit...
