wbrc.com

US Census Director makes recruitment efforts in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Census Director visited Tuscaloosa recently to explain what the Census Bureau does and to let people in West Alabama know how they could play a role moving forward. US Census Director Robert Santos said the US Census Bureau has more than 1,200 openings. Students...
birminghamtimes.com

With 16 People Under Age of 18 Killed in Birmingham So Far This Year, Parents and Students Are Devastated

A Birmingham 14-year-old was shot and killed last week and her mother also critically injured from bullet wounds in the incident. The girl, Moriah Quib-Marquez, a student at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School in Birmingham’s South East Lake neighborhood, was a passenger in an SUV found crashed into a utility pole at the scene near the corner of 80th St. and Fifth Ave. North.
Shelby Reporter

Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year

CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award. Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.
wbrc.com

Stillman College grows its own greens

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College believes it may be the first college in the state to start growing part of its own food. Back in the summer, Stillman’s on-campus food provider, Metz Culinary Management, provided a $10,000 grant to help the college expand the Stillman Foundation Community Garden.
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools mourns another student lost to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family are hurting after the senseless killing of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on her way to school Wednesday morning at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan says this kind of violence happens far too often...
wbrc.com

Programming changes on WBRC FOX6 News during The World Cup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is broadcasting the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 9. Due to live coverage, WBRC will not have the following newscasts Monday-Friday during the three-week period: Good Day Extra, WBRC Now at 11, and WBRC FOX6 News at Noon. Kelly...
wbrc.com

Man killed in train crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
wvtm13.com

Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama

If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
Bham Now

11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
CBS 42

2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
wbrc.com

Calera Police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
wbrc.com

Attorneys give update on Hoover payroll issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Fire Department employees who were overpaid received notification last week that their checks would be deducted, with the first deduction occurring on Friday, November 18. The Hoover Fire Fighter Association contacted attorney Liz Young for help a couple of days after receiving that notification. Young...
lastwordonsports.com

Is it Time for Alabama to Make a Coaching Staff Change?

There comes a time when it is okay to admit mistakes were made. The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide made those mistakes when the call for new coordinators didn’t happen. For years, head coach Nick Saban has struggled to keep some of his assistants from going to other teams as head coaches or in the NFL. Alabama has gone five different offensive coordinators through seven seasons and four defensive coordinators through eight seasons. Still, the Tide have managed to win three College Football Playoff National Championships since 2015 and appeared in three other title games. That doesn’t change the fact that Alabama’s season is considered disappointing.
Bham Now

Where to get a FREE Thanksgiving meal + how to serve

Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, friends and give thanks. These five Birmingham organizations are saying thank you by serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Continue reading to find out where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this year or where you can serve others. 1. The Salvation...
