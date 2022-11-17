ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Man killed in train crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calera Police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
CALERA, AL
With 16 Teens Killed in Birmingham So Far This Year, Parents and Students Are Devastated

A Birmingham 14-year-old was shot and killed last week and her mother also critically injured from bullet wounds in the incident. The girl, Moriah Quib-Marquez, a student at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School in Birmingham’s South East Lake neighborhood, was a passenger in an SUV found crashed into a utility pole at the scene near the corner of 80th St. and Fifth Ave. North.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama

If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hoover Police prepare for heavy traffic on Friday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Hoover residents are in for a busy night with three big events taking place on Friday. That, of course, means a lot of traffic. The Hoover Bucs will host Thompson in a second-round playoff game, Market Noel and a tree lighting at the Galleria are all taking place on Friday night.
HOOVER, AL
Jimmie Hale Mission in need of donations as warming shelter fills up during cold snap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is opening its warming shelter’s doors on November 18th. Mission leaders said when it’s cold night after night, that’s when they see the most guests in the warming shelter. Executive Director Perryn Carroll said they started the season seeing about 60 guests in the warming shelters, but now it’s more than 100 and climbing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Body found under debris in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.
FAIRFIELD, AL
Police searching for missing Bibb County man

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Police say 74-year-old Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13. His vehicle is a 2020 white Toyota RAV4, tag number 7A0073R. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Coley,...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
One person dead in apartment shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

