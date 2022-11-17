ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shocking Stat About Warriors Championship Odds

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

The Golden State Warriors will have to defy the odds this year

Having started the season 6-9, the Golden State Warriors are not in a good spot. Steph Curry is playing some of the best basketball of his legendary career, but it has not been enough to overcome the poor performance of his teammates. Looking to defend their title, the Warriors will have to defy the odds after this poor start.

Some good investigative work on r/nba uncovered a unique stat , that no team in NBA history has gone on to win a championship after winning just six of their first 15 games. Furthermore, only the 1999 Spurs (7-8), and the 1951 Rochester Royals (7-8) have won a championship after posting a losing record through their first 15 games.

While stats like these do not always hold up, it does show how far the Warriors are from being where they expect to be. With a legendary player like Steph Curry, who is in many ways at the peak of his powers, there is always hope that things can improve. Whether trades are necessary to make that happen is still to be seen; however, the Warriors have the superstar, they just need his teammates to step up.

This is a team that has overcome a lot of adversity during their dynasty, and this poor start through 15 games is not something they cannot also overcome.

