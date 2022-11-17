ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

2 Native Hawaiian men convicted of federal hate crime in 2014 beating of white man on Maui

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — 2 Native Hawaiian men convicted of federal hate crime in 2014 beating of white man on Maui.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
COLORADO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jury finds 2 men guilty of hate crime in 2014 attack on Maui

HONOLULU (AP) - A jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man. Christopher Kunzelman says he was beaten while trying to fix up a home he purchased in a remote Maui village. He says his attackers, Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr., told him no white people would ever live there.
The Associated Press

Governor names South Korea-born Black woman to Nevada court

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A partner in a prominent Nevada law firm has been appointed to a vacant seat on the state Supreme Court, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. Patricia Lee, an attorney and partner at Hutchison and Steffen who was born in South Korea, is the first Black woman and first Asian-American to serve on the state’s highest court, Sisolak said in a statement. He said Lee is the daughter of an African-American military father and a South Korean mother. Her appointment to the seven-member court fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Justice Abbi Silver in September. The term expires in January 2025. Sisolak picked Lee from among three recommended finalists chosen by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection.
NEVADA STATE
12news.com

170,000 Arizonans took a Theranos blood test. Now Elizabeth Holmes will spend years behind bars

PHOENIX — Elizabeth Holmes used to be the next big thing, the leader of a revolutionary company. Now, she has been sentenced to behind bars for more than a decade. Holmes was convicted in January for defrauding investors in a scheme that revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
ARIZONA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Morning Show Giving Away The Greatest Christmas Gift Ever

'Tis the season of giving, and what better gift than the most iconic Christmas gift of all time?. The XL Country Morning Show with Derek and Megan has teamed up with Wolf's Mercantile in Livingston to give you the chance to make all of your family and friends jealous this Christmas Season with Derek and Megan's A Major Award Christmas Give-A-Way.
LIVINGSTON, MT
The Associated Press

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused at least partly by the same problem with starting an IV line. A leader at the Death Penalty Information Center, an anti-death penalty group with a large database on executions, said no state other than Alabama has had to halt an execution in progress since 2017, when Ohio halted Alva Campbell’s lethal injection because workers couldn’t find a vein. According to Ngozi Ndulue, deputy director of the Washington-based group, the only other lethal injection stopped before an inmate died also was in Ohio, in 2009.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy