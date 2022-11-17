Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup MatchupLarry LeaseDallas, TX
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Thanksgiving Offers Make Family Gatherings Easier
Bread Winners is offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners for $25 a person, realizing that families come in many different sizes. Orders are available for pickup at any of their four locations in North Texas, and must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 23. Dinners come with a...
Santa is Coming to Town: Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa to host Brunch with Santa
FRISCO, Texas – Santa Claus is coming to Frisco! The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa will host two Brunch with Santa events on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $45 for adults and $30 for children 12-years-old or younger, and they can be purchased by calling 972-668-8713.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
North Texas restaurant delivering Thanksgiving meals for seniors
A restaurant in North Texas is teaming with local police and firefighters to deliver Thanksgiving meals to people who may not have anyplace else to go next week. Jared Chenevert owns Bearded Chef in Cedar Hill.
dallasexpress.com
Local Food & Entertainment Venue ‘The Hub’ Opens
The city of Allen has officially welcomed a new 35,000-square-foot food and entertainment venue known as ‘The Hub.’. The new complex is based on the original location on Scenic Highway 30A near the city of Seaside, Florida. Since everything is bigger in Texas, the Texas version is three times the size of the Sunshine State location and will enjoy a stronger focus on food than its Florida counterpart.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
From sushi to burgers, this North Texas eatery has something delicious for everyone
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all need to have that go-to restaurant that can feed every friend in the group even when somebody is a little bit extra picky. How about a place that perfects everything from the sushi roll to a holiday drink?. “We have a multicultural cuisine. So...
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
CandysDirt.com
Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home
Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
Celebrate Christmas In DeSoto With Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration
Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration at DeSoto Town Center December 10 at Noon. This holiday festival will be filled with family fun activities, food, and vendors. Activities include:. Pictures with Santa, noon-4 p.m. Santa’s Village, noon-4 p.m. Activities will include letters to Santa, wreath designing, craft stations, cookie decorating, DIY gift...
fortworthreport.org
Photo gallery: Fort Worth Botanic Garden lights up season with Lightscape
The Fort Worth Botanic Garden opened its newest attraction — a bright, joyful display of lights and holiday cheer. The garden’s “Lightscape” exhibit features more than 1 million lights, Christmas decorations, fields full of light-up bluebonnets and fully decorated Japanese Gardens. The exhibit opened Nov. 18...
starlocalmedia.com
Reedy rallies in thrilling fashion, tops Lancaster in OT
IRVING — Frisco Reedy is on to the third round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs after topping Lancaster in thrilling fashion Friday at Irving's Joy & Ralph Ellis Stadium, 30-27, in overtime. Reedy erased a 21-0 deficit without scoring an offensive touchdown and didn't secure its first...
Sue Clark Receives Community Service Award
Dedicated Duncanville volunteer Betty Sue Clark received the 2022-2023 Community Service Award from Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR. The award was presented by Honorary Regent and Community Service Chair Bobby Cutler Hill at the chapter’s meeting at Grace Place Church of Christ. Hill said Clark deserved the award for a number of reasons.
What You Need To Know Before You Go: 2022 Prairie Lights
Prairie Lights is a two-mile, drive-through holiday park experience featuring a stunning display of more than four million lights arranged in hundreds of festive scenes throughout the park. Since its premiere in 2005, Prairie Lights has become one of the top holiday attractions in the region, drawing *hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from North Texas and beyond. *Nearly 37,00 vehicles came through the park in 2021.
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
Holiday Festivities In Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville & More!
There’s no shortage of excitement this holiday season. Just jump in the car and go, you’re bound to come across something that brings out the holiday joy, no matter which direction you head. “We are excited to offer a full lineup of holiday activities. These events are made...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday
An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
CandysDirt.com
Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past
There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0