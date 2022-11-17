Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Kindhearted customer brings starving worker dinner during 16-hour shift: 'Made my day'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. In a world where everyone's trying to stay afloat, a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day. That was the case with a 7-Eleven cashier, who was overwhelmed with happiness after a customer brought him a full meal as he worked a 16-hour shift. TikTok user Demi Lee had initially visited the gas station store in Las Vegas and learned from the employee that he didn't really have the time to have a meal between his 16-hour shift. This meant that he was going hungry for a large part of his day. Lee promised she'd come back with food for him, but he didn't really believe her, reported Newsweek.
