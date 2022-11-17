Read full article on original website
Crime of the Week: Firefighting gear stolen from vehicle in Brady
On October 14th 2022, an unknown subject entered a vehicle that was parked near Brady School. The subject drove the vehicle a block away and proceeded to remove several items from inside of the vehicle. Among the items stolen was a large amount of Fire Fighting gear that belonged to a volunteer firefighter. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $3500.
Indianola man seriously injured in hunting accident
An Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident at about 5 p.m. Nov. 20 in Red Willow County. The 20-year-old was accidentally shot by a rifle belonging to a 54-year-old male who was following him and another hunter up an embankment. The man was flown to Bryan West Medical Trauma Center in Lincoln for treatment of his injuries.
North Platte woman accused of exposing children to meth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-A North Platte woman is facing child abuse allegations for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine. North Platte Police said on Nov.2 at around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible drug violation at a residence in the 1000 block of S. Tabor Ave. During the...
Keith County Fairgrounds get crafty this weekend
OGALLALA, Neb.-Things are going to get crafty this weekend at the Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. The Annual Keith County Craft Fair will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, email...
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska joins Great Plains Health
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring her clinic, and...
Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir temporarily closed for repairs
The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area near Sutherland will be closed until further notice starting Nov. 17 so repairs to the boat ramp may begin. Significant erosion, caused by water and wave action, needs to be addressed before further damage occurs to...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
North Platte Habitat for Humanity auctions mailboxes for fundraiser
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s annual fundraiser, the 2022 Mailbox Auction, will be held on December 6 at the Prairie Arts Center Grand Room. The theme for this event, “Everyone deserves a place to receive their mail,” coincides with Habitat for Humanity’s overarching philosophy that “Everyone deserves a decent place to live.”
Mid-Plains Community College Winterim classes start Dec. 12
Registration is open for winterim classes at Mid-Plains Community College. Winterim is the period between the end of the fall term and start of the spring semester. Classes will begin Dec. 12 and will finish by Jan. 12. The month-long courses offer a unique opportunity to earn credits in a...
Chris Farley's brother to speak at North Platte Schools Day for Mental Health
North Platte Public Schools Day for Mental Health announces Tom Farley, brother of the late comedian and actor Chris Farley as the keynote speaker for the day. Farley will close the event with a 1:00 p.m. message about substance abuse, addiction, recovery, and prevention. More information about Tom Farley and...
North Platte Community College provides for less fortunate with Angel Trees
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
MPCC alum honored with Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College alum Lee Perez has been recognized at the national level for outstanding service to both the field of education and his community. Perez was honored Monday by the National Education Association Foundation with the 2023 Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence, which is sponsored by...
Will Peers named head men's golf coach
North Platte Community College announces the hiring of Will Peers, of North Platte, as the institution's first men's head golf coach. Peers will begin duties immediately. "This is a great opportunity for me after already having built a successful junior golf program locally," said Peers. "I am excited to be granted this opportunity to build this program from scratch and help student-athletes become successful at the next level."
