Lincoln County, NE

North Platte Post

🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff

Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested

NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Indianola man seriously injured in hunting accident

An Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident at about 5 p.m. Nov. 20 in Red Willow County. The 20-year-old was accidentally shot by a rifle belonging to a 54-year-old male who was following him and another hunter up an embankment. The man was flown to Bryan West Medical Trauma Center in Lincoln for treatment of his injuries.
INDIANOLA, NE
North Platte Post

Keith County Fairgrounds get crafty this weekend

OGALLALA, Neb.-Things are going to get crafty this weekend at the Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. The Annual Keith County Craft Fair will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, email...
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Post

Eye Surgeons of Nebraska joins Great Plains Health

Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring her clinic, and...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Community College provides for less fortunate with Angel Trees

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Will Peers named head men's golf coach

North Platte Community College announces the hiring of Will Peers, of North Platte, as the institution's first men's head golf coach. Peers will begin duties immediately. "This is a great opportunity for me after already having built a successful junior golf program locally," said Peers. "I am excited to be granted this opportunity to build this program from scratch and help student-athletes become successful at the next level."
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

