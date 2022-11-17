Swifties and their allies are already brainstorming the Netflix series on their Ticketmaster takedown

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ being handily defeated at the box office by the 3rd season of a TV show about Jesus
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exploded out of the blocks last weekend to steal almost all of the thunder away from Black Adam, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s $180 million opening ensuring that Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster took just three days to earn more at the domestic box office than Dwayne Johnson’s DCU debut had managed in four weeks.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift fans settle for streams in place of tickets as ‘Midnights’ climbs back to the top of the charts
Despite the recent disaster of Ticketmaster’s Eras Tour pre-sale, Swifties still want to support their favorite artist by helping her maintain the number one spot in the Billboard charts. This comes after Taylor Swift released a new ‘Anti-Hero’ remix, days after the aforementioned pre-sale, and Drake took over the number-one spot.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s first-ever original series receives a stay of execution after the streamer decides not to dump it
Netflix’s unstoppable drive for content has seen countless high-profile movies and TV shows lost to the sands of time in a matter of weeks, but there was a tinge of bittersweetness to be found when it was revealed last month that the streaming service was poised to allow its first-ever original series Lilyhammer to vanish into the ether.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 release window, cast, and more
It’s been three long years since Black Mirror last put out new episodes. After the fifth season, fans feared that the future of the show could be in jeopardy due to legal troubles with the IP after showrunners Charlie Brooker and Annabell Jones split from the production company in January 2020. A few months later in May 2020, Brooker told Radio Times that he was more interested in turning back to comedy rather than writing more Black Mirror, explaining that “at the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”
wegotthiscovered.com
How to watch ‘Spirited’: Is Apple TV Plus required?
Two of the world’s most popular funny men joined forces for Spirited, based on the Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol, but with a unique twist – shown through the eyes of the Ghost of Christmas Present. Will Ferrell stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present, one...
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47
Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. According to CBR, the actress died on Nov. 16, 2022, after she lost her battle with leukemia. Aycox’s death was announced by her sister-in-law via social media last Thursday. The posted a collage of photos, with a caption stating that she has lived a wonderful life with her husband in California.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Walking Dead’ finale was far from a happy ending for many of the show’s favorites
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead has aired its final episode, and while the universe isn’t coming to a close, things are changing significantly as we lose the heart and soul of the storyline. Sunday, Nov. 20, was the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Filming on a quaint period drama keeps getting ruined by Tom Cruise flying a helicopter over the set
In today’s edition of “Tom Cruise can’t stop doing Tom Cruise things”, the action superstar has been causing a most surprising nuisance by constantly flying helicopters over the set of a quaint British period drama. The 12th season of award-winning BBC favorite Call the Midwife is...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ powerhouse Kelly Reilly hints at an unraveling for Beth Dutton in season 5
Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly is opening up about the fifth season of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama and what the new episodes will hold for the fiery and powerful Beth Dutton. John Dutton’s only daughter and the person who sets out to protect him as if it’s the thing she...
wegotthiscovered.com
Does Rick Grimes appear in ‘The Walking Dead’ finale?
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead ended its series with an episode called “Rest In Peace”, and it was undoubtedly a piece of layered storytelling. From the losses of beloved characters to tear-filled goodbyes, heavy emotions were going through the hearts of viewers who’d been tuning into the series for 12 years.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Walking Dead’ director breaks silence on that huge epilogue surprise
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead aired its series finale tonight, and appropriately titled “Rest In Peace,” the episode said goodbye to a story we’ve been following for 11 exciting seasons. Being a fan of a series...
wegotthiscovered.com
Charlie Cox dares to channel James Bond in first look at treasonous new Netflix thriller
Daredevil star Charlie Cox proves he may be worthy of being on the shortlist for the next 007 in the first look for Netflix’s James Bondian thriller Treason. “What’s Boxing Day without a little TREASON? A new limited series from the writer of Bridge of Spies starring Charlie Cox, coming 26 Dec,” wrote the official Twitter account for Netflix UK and Ireland while sharing a poster for the limited series.
wegotthiscovered.com
15 ‘The Walking Dead’ memes that infected the internet over the last decade
After 11 long seasons and waves of incoming and outgoing viewers, AMC’s mainline The Walking Dead series has at long last come to an end. Back in 2010 when the series first aired, the world was still warming up to meme culture. Part of The Walking Dead’s appeal was its presence in the advent of social media; it’s one of the earliest TV series to feed into it, and all the early memes that came with it.
wegotthiscovered.com
A widely-ridiculed horror that deservedly flopped at the box office howls at the streaming Top 10
David Hayter has got to have one of the most fascinating careers in entertainment, with the multi-talented actor and filmmaker having voiced Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid video game series, written two X-Men movies, penned The Scorpion King, and executive produced Netflix hit Warrior Nun. He even directed a feature film, but 2014’s Wolves wasn’t up to much.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
wegotthiscovered.com
A trailblazing horror film from a deeply controversial filmmaker remains excellent over 50 years later
The late 1960s and early 1970s were a hotbed of films that changed the industry forever. The likes of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes, and A Clockwork Orange are all doing massive things for the art form. Horror had several trailblazers during this era, but perhaps none...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson offers a rising MCU star advice on how to handle trolls as Letitia Wright dodges the big question yet again
There’s never a dull moment in the weird, wild, and wonderful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory when we’re talking about the single most popular and commercially successful film and television franchise in history. Today, Brie Larson has been advising a rising star...
Comments / 0