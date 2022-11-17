ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Swifties and their allies are already brainstorming the Netflix series on their Ticketmaster takedown

By Jamie Dunkin
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 release window, cast, and more

It’s been three long years since Black Mirror last put out new episodes. After the fifth season, fans feared that the future of the show could be in jeopardy due to legal troubles with the IP after showrunners Charlie Brooker and Annabell Jones split from the production company in January 2020. A few months later in May 2020, Brooker told Radio Times that he was more interested in turning back to comedy rather than writing more Black Mirror, explaining that “at the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”
wegotthiscovered.com

How to watch ‘Spirited’: Is Apple TV Plus required?

Two of the world’s most popular funny men joined forces for Spirited, based on the Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol, but with a unique twist – shown through the eyes of the Ghost of Christmas Present. Will Ferrell stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present, one...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. According to CBR, the actress died on Nov. 16, 2022, after she lost her battle with leukemia. Aycox’s death was announced by her sister-in-law via social media last Thursday. The posted a collage of photos, with a caption stating that she has lived a wonderful life with her husband in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Does Rick Grimes appear in ‘The Walking Dead’ finale?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead ended its series with an episode called “Rest In Peace”, and it was undoubtedly a piece of layered storytelling. From the losses of beloved characters to tear-filled goodbyes, heavy emotions were going through the hearts of viewers who’d been tuning into the series for 12 years.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Walking Dead’ director breaks silence on that huge epilogue surprise

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead aired its series finale tonight, and appropriately titled “Rest In Peace,” the episode said goodbye to a story we’ve been following for 11 exciting seasons. Being a fan of a series...
wegotthiscovered.com

Charlie Cox dares to channel James Bond in first look at treasonous new Netflix thriller

Daredevil star Charlie Cox proves he may be worthy of being on the shortlist for the next 007 in the first look for Netflix’s James Bondian thriller Treason. “What’s Boxing Day without a little TREASON? A new limited series from the writer of Bridge of Spies starring Charlie Cox, coming 26 Dec,” wrote the official Twitter account for Netflix UK and Ireland while sharing a poster for the limited series.
wegotthiscovered.com

15 ‘The Walking Dead’ memes that infected the internet over the last decade

After 11 long seasons and waves of incoming and outgoing viewers, AMC’s mainline The Walking Dead series has at long last come to an end. Back in 2010 when the series first aired, the world was still warming up to meme culture. Part of The Walking Dead’s appeal was its presence in the advent of social media; it’s one of the earliest TV series to feed into it, and all the early memes that came with it.
wegotthiscovered.com

A widely-ridiculed horror that deservedly flopped at the box office howls at the streaming Top 10

David Hayter has got to have one of the most fascinating careers in entertainment, with the multi-talented actor and filmmaker having voiced Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid video game series, written two X-Men movies, penned The Scorpion King, and executive produced Netflix hit Warrior Nun. He even directed a feature film, but 2014’s Wolves wasn’t up to much.

