Downstate Illinois man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot accused of killing woman in I-55 crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man from downstate Auburn, Illinois who was already facing charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has also been charged with causing a car accident near Springfield while driving drunk earlier this month that resulted in a woman's death.

Shane Jason Woods is facing first degree murder charges, along with aggravated DUI and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer charges related to the Nov. 8 crash, according to Sangamon County Circuit Court records.

Illinois State Police said the 44-year-old was the driver of a GMC Sierra that entered Interstate 55 northbound in the southbound lanes from the exit ramp at milepost 88 near Springfield around 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 8. His car struck two other vehicles north of the exit and overturned. A fourth car drove through the crash scene immediately after the collision.

A man from downstate Auburn, Illinois who was already facing charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has also been charged with causing a car accident on Nov. 8, 2022 that killed a woman. U.S. Justice Department

Woods was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old woman in one of the cars Woods initially hit was pronounced dead. Court documents identified the woman as Lauren Wegner. An obituary for Wegner said she is a Skokie resident.

A 61-year-old man and 54-year-old woman in the other car initially struck were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening. The 37-year-old man in the fourth vehicle did not have any reported injures at the scene.

A Sangamon County Sheriff's sergeant wrote in an arrest report that a Divernon police officer had contacted Woods prior to the crash during a traffic stop. The officer detected a smell of alcohol and Woods made statements about attempting suicide during the interaction.

The report said Woods fled the traffic stop and traveled the wrong way on I-55, causing the crash. The sergeant also wrote that Woods had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Last year, Woods was charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

The FBI obtained photos showing Woods on the steps of the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Officials said he pushed a Capitol Police officer and tackled a TV cameraman.

Prosecutors said Woods pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2022 to the charges in relation to the riot and was awaiting sentencing in January.

His sentencing has been delayed.

He's one of about 30 Illinois residents who've been charged in connection with the Capitol riot.