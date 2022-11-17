ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Downstate Illinois man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot accused of killing woman in I-55 crash

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NH9dz_0jExNbg300

Downstate Illinois man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot accused of killing woman in I-55 crash 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man from downstate Auburn, Illinois who was already facing charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has also been charged with causing a car accident near Springfield while driving drunk earlier this month that resulted in a woman's death.

Shane Jason Woods is facing first degree murder charges, along with aggravated DUI and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer charges related to the Nov. 8 crash, according to Sangamon County Circuit Court records.

Illinois State Police said the 44-year-old was the driver of a GMC Sierra that entered Interstate 55 northbound in the southbound lanes from the exit ramp at milepost 88 near Springfield around 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 8. His car struck two other vehicles north of the exit and overturned. A fourth car drove through the crash scene immediately after the collision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eCyw_0jExNbg300
A man from downstate Auburn, Illinois who was already facing charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has also been charged with causing a car accident on Nov. 8, 2022 that killed a woman. U.S. Justice Department

Woods was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old woman in one of the cars Woods initially hit was pronounced dead. Court documents identified the woman as Lauren Wegner. An obituary for Wegner said she is a Skokie resident.

A 61-year-old man and 54-year-old woman in the other car initially struck were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening. The 37-year-old man in the fourth vehicle did not have any reported injures at the scene.

A Sangamon County Sheriff's sergeant wrote in an arrest report that a Divernon police officer had contacted Woods prior to the crash during a traffic stop. The officer detected a smell of alcohol and Woods made statements about attempting suicide during the interaction.

The report said Woods fled the traffic stop and traveled the wrong way on I-55, causing the crash. The sergeant also wrote that Woods had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Last year, Woods was charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

The FBI obtained photos showing Woods on the steps of the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Officials said he pushed a Capitol Police officer and tackled a TV cameraman.

Prosecutors said Woods pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2022 to the charges in relation to the riot and was awaiting sentencing in January.

His sentencing has been delayed.

He's one of about 30 Illinois residents who've been charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash

CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision Nov. 8, county officials said. Shane Jason Woods crashed a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
walls102.com

Old State Capitol flagpole to be removed by helicopter

SPRINGFIELD – As part of the multi-million dollar renovation of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, the building will be closed for about an hour Monday to accommodate the removal of the flagpole by a helicopter. The flagpole is being replaced as part of an ongoing $2.5 million renovation that includes exterior repairs to the historic building and restoration of the dome support structure. A new flagpole will be installed at a later date.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday. According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades. “When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor

Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Eight trapped on balcony

Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire

LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
LAWNDALE, IL
advantagenews.com

Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash

A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
ALTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield business owner facing drug charges

A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Jacksonville woman and teen arrested for home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Jacksonville for burglary and home invasion. The Jacksonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jasmine Powell and a 16-year-old juvenile entered an occupied house on Thursday. We're told that while they were in the house the two committed battery...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Police Investigating Early Morning Hit and Run With Stolen Vehicle

Police are investigating a vehicle theft after a hit-and-run crash early this morning. Jacksonville Police responded to the 500 block of South Diamond Street just before 3 am after a caller advised West Central Joint Dispatch that someone had wrecked their daughter’s truck before taking off on foot. According...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced

November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
MACON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
130K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy