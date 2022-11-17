ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Liz Cheney makes grim prediction on a third Trump presidential bid

In a recent interview, Liz Cheney had a stark prediction for Republicans if Donald Trump is selected as the party's presidential nominee in 2024. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how recent polls suggest her prediction may not come true.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes

President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
WSPA 7News

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Hill

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
US News and World Report

Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden inadvertently flashes G20 step-by-step cheat sheet: ‘You take your seat’

President Joe Biden has once again given an inadvertent glimpse of a “cheat sheet” step-by-step guide for how to conduct himself.Earlier this week, leaders from some of the world’s largest economies descended on Bali for two days at the G20 Summit, where they were welcomed by their host country’s president, Joko Widodo, to gather under the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.The US commander-in-chief held talks throughout the summit with fellow leaders from economic powerhouses, but the meetings were briefly interrupted after a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine led to an explosion in Nato member state Poland which...
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.

