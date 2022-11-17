Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Guadalupe County Sheriff warns of scam callers targeting area residents
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an active phone scam that’s targeting area residents in an effort to collect money. According to the GCSO, the scam calls are from someone claiming to be Chief Davenport, telling the victim they have warrants for failure to appear. Deputies...
fox7austin.com
Domestic disturbance in Round Rock leads to deadly officer-involved shooting
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A domestic disturbance turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Round Rock, according to police. The man shot and killed in the incident, 65-year-old Martin John Bradley, was also the aggressor. He was involved in an altercation with his daughter and infant granddaughter before shooting at RRPD.
One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a 1-year-old baby in the home.
TCSO recovers thousands of dollars, arrests suspect after east Travis County aggravated robbery, SWAT incident
In court records filed Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office detailed events surrounding an early November aggravated robbery and SWAT response near eastern Travis County.
CBS Austin
Arson suspect in custody after SWAT call to SE Austin apartments
AUSTIN, Texas — A known arson suspect was taken into custody following a SWAT call to a southeast Austin apartment complex Friday night, the Austin Police Department said. The Austin Fire Department went to The Oaks at Ben White Apartments located at 6936 East Ben White Boulevard to serve a felony warrant at around 4:15 p.m. and asked the police department to assist in apprehending the suspect.
CBS Austin
Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large
A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1512 Arial Dr. just before 1 p.m. ALSO | APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY SUSPECT ARRESTED AGAIN AFTER ESCAPING CUSTODY
A Fayette County inmate is back behind bars after temporarily escaping custody on Thursday night. Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that around 8:10pm, 30-year-old Deshawn Villanueva from La Grange claimed he was feeling sick. Staff at the county jail contacted the Fayette County EMS to have him evaluated. After he was...
SWAT called to assist APD in serving arson warrant
Austin Police said SWAT had to be called to an apartment complex in southeast Austin Friday afternoon while it was serving a felony warrant.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County Constable asks people to stop illegally dumping
You can be arrested for dumping anything over five pounds. Anything under 1,000 pounds is a misdemeanor, and over 1,000 pounds is a state jail felony.
fox7austin.com
Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
KVUE
One deadly intersection in Caldwell County has viewers asking for change
Caldwell County Constable of Precinct Two Tom Will has been called out to the intersection of FM 713 and 86 in McMahan too many times. He's calling for change.
TCSO investigating suspicious death in Lago Vista
TCSO said in a release the death is being worked as a suspicious death after detectives saw physical evidence of "concern" near the scene.
fox7austin.com
Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista
LAGO VISTA, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death. TCSO said on Nov. 17 around 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to assist Lago Vista police on a body found in the 5100 block of Sundown. The body found was a woman in her 50s, TCSO said....
Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
2 in custody after car burglaries at central Austin apartment complex
Austin Police said two men are in custody Friday morning after allegedly breaking into cars in a parking garage at an apartment complex in central Austin.
mycanyonlake.com
CLHS Teacher Arrested Monday, Charged with Improper Relationship with 15-Year-Old Student
A former Canyon Lake High School (CLHS) teacher was arrested Monday and charged with improper relationship between an educator/student. A source with immediate knowledge of the situation said Devon Hopper, 38, was arrested on campus and is married to another CLHS staff member. The teacher allegedly sent photographs and messages...
CBS Austin
2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in E Austin
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Manor Road near the intersection of Susquehanna Lane just before 4 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS took one adult patient to Dell Seton Medical...
fox7austin.com
4 arrested after string of storage unit burglaries across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Four people were arrested after police said they were involved in several storage unit burglaries. Austin police said the group is linked to dozens of storage unit burglaries, which resulted in thousands of dollars in property theft. Detectives are still working on identifying victims in these cases, and they believe there are more than 100 additional victims.
fox7austin.com
Police need help identifying 2 Downtown Austin shooting witnesses
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need help identifying two people who may have witnessed a shooting in Downtown Austin on Saturday, October 15. Investigators say at 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Trinity Street, someone was shot in the leg. The shooter fired a single shot from Neches...
