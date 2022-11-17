ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Domestic disturbance in Round Rock leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A domestic disturbance turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Round Rock, according to police. The man shot and killed in the incident, 65-year-old Martin John Bradley, was also the aggressor. He was involved in an altercation with his daughter and infant granddaughter before shooting at RRPD.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a 1-year-old baby in the home.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Arson suspect in custody after SWAT call to SE Austin apartments

AUSTIN, Texas — A known arson suspect was taken into custody following a SWAT call to a southeast Austin apartment complex Friday night, the Austin Police Department said. The Austin Fire Department went to The Oaks at Ben White Apartments located at 6936 East Ben White Boulevard to serve a felony warrant at around 4:15 p.m. and asked the police department to assist in apprehending the suspect.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large

A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1512 Arial Dr. just before 1 p.m. ALSO | APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

FAYETTE COUNTY SUSPECT ARRESTED AGAIN AFTER ESCAPING CUSTODY

A Fayette County inmate is back behind bars after temporarily escaping custody on Thursday night. Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that around 8:10pm, 30-year-old Deshawn Villanueva from La Grange claimed he was feeling sick. Staff at the county jail contacted the Fayette County EMS to have him evaluated. After he was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista

LAGO VISTA, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death. TCSO said on Nov. 17 around 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to assist Lago Vista police on a body found in the 5100 block of Sundown. The body found was a woman in her 50s, TCSO said....
LAGO VISTA, TX
KVUE

Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in E Austin

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Manor Road near the intersection of Susquehanna Lane just before 4 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS took one adult patient to Dell Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

4 arrested after string of storage unit burglaries across Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Four people were arrested after police said they were involved in several storage unit burglaries. Austin police said the group is linked to dozens of storage unit burglaries, which resulted in thousands of dollars in property theft. Detectives are still working on identifying victims in these cases, and they believe there are more than 100 additional victims.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police need help identifying 2 Downtown Austin shooting witnesses

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need help identifying two people who may have witnessed a shooting in Downtown Austin on Saturday, October 15. Investigators say at 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Trinity Street, someone was shot in the leg. The shooter fired a single shot from Neches...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy