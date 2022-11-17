Dallas-Fort Worth International gets new nonstop flights to Melbourne and Madrid

Dallas-Fort Worth travelers will soon be able to fly direct to two more international destinations.

Qantas Airways is launching a new route from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Melbourne, Australia, starting Dec. 2. The 17-hour flight service will be performed by Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The new direct route adds MEL-DFW to the list of the world’s longest flights .

Qantas services a number of long-haul flights to the U.S. from across the world, but the new flight marks the first nonstop between DFW and Melbourne. Dubbed the cultural capital of Australia, Melbourne is known for its art, music and museums.

North Texans can also catch a flight across the Atlantic to Madrid, Spain, for an extended service by Iberia Airline . The Spanish airline launched flights from DFW to Madrid earlier this summer that were intended to only be seasonal.

After success with the service, Iberia decided to continue the nine-hour route through the winter season with flights on Iberia’s Airbus A330 fleet. The service currently operates three times per week, but the airline will slowly grow the frequency of the flight until June, when it resumes daily services.

Outside of North Texas, Iberia is ramping up its flights to and from Latin America across the U.S. The airline now offers 2,000 flights and raised seat capacity by 15% compared to 2019, according to Simple Flying.

In late October, American Airlines launched seasonal service from Dallas-Fort Worth to Auckland, New Zealand. The flights, running through March, are the only direct service to New Zealand from the South and Southeast U.S. this winter. American operates the 14- to 15-hour route with Boeing 787-900 aircraft.