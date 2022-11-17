ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth International gets new nonstop flights to Melbourne and Madrid

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219126_0jExNJz500

Dallas-Fort Worth travelers will soon be able to fly direct to two more international destinations.

Qantas Airways is launching a new route from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Melbourne, Australia, starting Dec. 2. The 17-hour flight service will be performed by Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The new direct route adds MEL-DFW to the list of the world’s longest flights .

Qantas services a number of long-haul flights to the U.S. from across the world, but the new flight marks the first nonstop between DFW and Melbourne. Dubbed the cultural capital of Australia, Melbourne is known for its art, music and museums.

North Texans can also catch a flight across the Atlantic to Madrid, Spain, for an extended service by Iberia Airline . The Spanish airline launched flights from DFW to Madrid earlier this summer that were intended to only be seasonal.

After success with the service, Iberia decided to continue the nine-hour route through the winter season with flights on Iberia’s Airbus A330 fleet. The service currently operates three times per week, but the airline will slowly grow the frequency of the flight until June, when it resumes daily services.

Outside of North Texas, Iberia is ramping up its flights to and from Latin America across the U.S. The airline now offers 2,000 flights and raised seat capacity by 15% compared to 2019, according to Simple Flying.

In late October, American Airlines launched seasonal service from Dallas-Fort Worth to Auckland, New Zealand. The flights, running through March, are the only direct service to New Zealand from the South and Southeast U.S. this winter. American operates the 14- to 15-hour route with Boeing 787-900 aircraft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klif.com

DFW Rental Market Trending Lower

(WBAP/KLIF) — Rental rates in the DFW area are on the downtrend, at least for now. The rental market is cooling off after a 23% increase since 2020. According to Chris Salviati with Apartment List, the median price for a one-bedroom rental varies across the metroplex. A typical one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth goes for the average rental price of $1,158, while Arlington is at $1,112, Dallas $1,231, and in Denton $1,166.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Immersive entertainment venue heading to The Colony

THE COLONY, Texas — Los Angeles' immersive technology company Cosm has announced plans to build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, according to a news release. Upon completion, the venue, which will span between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet, will provide guests with immersive technology across...
THE COLONY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip

Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Report: Flower Mound Is The Safest City In Texas

Crime data and criminal history is frequently changing, and so are the safest cities. A new report by GoodHire used FBI data to determine that Flower Mound is the safest city in the great state of Texas. Local Profile previously reported that data from GoodHire suggested that McKinney and Frisco...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
526
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy