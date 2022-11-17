Read full article on original website
28 ejections from Michigan Stadium during win over Illinois
ANN ARBOR, MI - There were 28 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan football’s 19-17 win Saturday over Illinois in the final home game of the season, police said. Of the 28 ejections, two were for vaping, two were for assault, six were for alcohol-related reasons and 20...
Michigan player accidentally reveals absolutely massive news
On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines got hit with some absolutely horrible news when star running back Blake Corum left the game with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of the team’s narrow win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Though Blake Corum did return to the game in the second half, he took Read more... The post Michigan player accidentally reveals absolutely massive news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread shifts with Blake Corum’s status unclear
This coming Saturday, the biggest rivalry in sports will be renewed when second-ranked Ohio State hosts third-ranked Michigan in Columbus, Ohio. Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines are coming off scares as Ohio State survived a close one against Maryland and Michigan needed a field goal with just nine seconds remaining to defeat the upset-minded Illinois Fighting Illini. Following those games, the opening Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread was released, and it was the Buckeyes who were favored by 6.5 points. But, with Blake Corum‘s status still unclear, the point spread has shifted.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. Illinois
On Saturday, we may get a look at a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game when Michigan, who is the No. 1 team in the Big Ten East (tied with Ohio State), will host Illinois, who is the No. 1 team in the Big Ten West (tied with three other teams). The Michigan football team will look to move to 11-0 in what will be their final game at the Big House this season, and on Friday, they unveiled their uniform combination for their matchup vs. Illinois.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday
Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media in his weekly news conference in Ann Arbor. The No. 3 Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) are coming off a 19-17 win over Illinois. U-M will take on No. 2 Ohio State in the annual rivalry game on...
detroitsportsnation.com
Jim Harbaugh talks about Michigan’s preparation for Ohio State
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes survived scares on Saturday, and now the 11-0 Wolverines will travel to Columbus to take on the 11-0 Buckeyes with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line. One thing is for sure, both Michigan and Ohio State have been on each other’s minds for a very long time now, and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has had his team prepping for the Buckeyes all year long.
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
detroitsportsnation.com
College GameDay announces destination for Week 13 [Video]
Can you believe we are already finishing up Week 12 of the college football season? On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay was in the great state of Montana for the rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State (Huge shout-out to Cody and his awesome son Wyatt, who were in attendance to root on their Bobcats), and next week, the crew will head to The Game in Columbus, Ohio for the biggest rivalry in all the land, Michigan vs. Ohio State.
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
detroitsportsnation.com
U of M’s Blake Corum hands out Turkeys and Hope
On Sunday, U of M running back Blake Corum was busy handing out Thanksgiving Turkeys to the needy and dishing out hope to the Michigan Wolverines football team fans. Corum used his NIL money (Name, Image, and Likeness) to buy 200 turkeys and 200 gallons of milk and personally delivered them in Ypsilanti for the second straight year.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced
After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
Yardbarker
Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game
In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides early outlook for injured Michigan players entering The Game week
Jim Harbaugh knows what the last game of the season means to his players, especially when it is the highly-anticipated matchup with Ohio State. More than pride is on the line as the Wolverines and Buckeyes go at it next weekend. As the end of the season comes into view, the only question remaining is who will take home the B1G Championship trophy. The Wolverines survived a close call with Illinois to remain a perfect 11-0, and the Buckeyes are battling it out with Maryland on Saturday to keep their spot atop the B1G East division.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan RB Blake Corum injury update
Michigan running back Blake Corum was forced to leave Saturday’s game against Illinois after suffering what appeared to be a knee injury. After picking up a big gain late in the first half, Corum was hit and as he went down, he began grabbing his knee. After staying down for a bit, Corum was able to walk off the field under his own power but he headed straight to the locker room. According to the telecast, Corum had tears in his eyes as he walked off the field.
