ksl.com

George, BYU basketball keep Nicholls off glass to win 'mess of a game'

PROVO — BYU didn't turn aside its turnover troubles in Saturday night's nonconference game with visiting Nicholls. The Cougars just managed to rebound past them. Fousseyni Traore had 15 points, seven rebounds and a block; and Gideon George added 15 points and 10 rebounds as BYU overwhelmed Southland Conference foe Nicholls 87-73 to improve to 3-1 Saturday night in front of 13,745 fans at the Marriott Center.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Kneepkens scores 21, No. 17 Utah women beat Alabama 93-86

NASSAU, Bahamas — Gianna Kneepkens scored 21 points, Alissa Pili added 18 points and Jenna Johnson had 17 to help No. 17 Utah beat Alabama 93-86 on Monday. Utah (5-0) moved up eight spots in The AP Top 25 poll after setting a school record for points in a 124-78 victory over then-No. 16 Oklahoma last week. Its the highest the Utes have been ranked since the 2018-19 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Bo-mentum: Oregon nixes Utes' Pac-12 title shot with road loss

EUGENE, Ore. — With its fourth Pac-12 championship game in five seasons in sight, No. 10 Utah let the moment get away from them on the road against No. 12 Oregon. It wasn't the hostile environment of Autzen Stadium or the cold temperatures that started at 31 degrees at kickoff and dropped as the game progressed. It was Utah's inability for much of the game to get a push at the line of scrimmage and get points in the red zone.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah mother identified as victim in fatal Salt Lake shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mother has been identified as the woman who was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake nightclub over the weekend. On Monday, Salt Lake police confirmed that Nichole Olsen, 29, was the victim in a deadly confrontation that happened about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

UTA ski bus service cut in half for the season

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Ski and snowboard season intensifies this weekend with more resort openings. All four resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are open, but a big cut in Utah Transit Authority ski bus service is bad news for regular riders. UTA ski bus service for Big and...
ksl.com

Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter

OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Ex-UFC champion pleads not guilty to attempted murder

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty Monday to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez's children. Velasquez was charged in March in San Jose, California, after he allegedly...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksl.com

2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Ground breaks on project aiming to help South Salt Lake chase its 'very big dreams'

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Work is now underway to build a key piece to a rapidly growing South Salt Lake central core. South Salt Lake leaders and developers gathered by a lot in the city this week to break ground on One Burton, an eight-story, mixed-use building that will provide 180 new multi-family housing units and about 7,000 square feet of retail space on the corner of Main Street and Burton Avenue (2360 South) near the South Salt Lake City S-Line Station. It's expected to be completed in 2024.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

