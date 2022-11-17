Read full article on original website
Related
Charli D’Amelio and ‘proud’ sister Dixie react to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ win
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas are “elated” over their “Dancing With the Stars” win. Page Six spoke to the dance duo just moments after they were announced as the new mirrorball champions during Monday’s Season 31 finale. “It’s been crazy, just so amazing,” D’Amelio, 18, told us in the ballroom, with her shiny new trophy in-hand. “It all happened so fast that I don’t even know how to feel yet.” For their final dance number – a freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak – the TikTok star and Ballas, 36, chose to go with minimal set pieces and keep all focus on...
Diamond in the Rough review – superficial socially conscious update of the mean-girl romcom
Sarah Boscarino plays a Gen Z-er girlbossing an exclusive country club, but her charisma and comic timing can’t overcome the glaring implausibilities
Comments / 0