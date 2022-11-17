Read full article on original website
Madison Night Market, ‘Shine On’ kick off the holiday season
MADISON, Wis. — As the final 2022 Madison Night Market wound down with dozens of vendors lining state street, a six week Shine On campaign kicked off with a spark. “We’re here we are at the top of state street, it’s a little cold but we are thrilled to bring people down here, for the Madison night market and our...
Movin’ Shoes Running Club raises over $4K for NBC15′s Share Your Holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Movin’ Shoes Running Club’s almost 300 members raised over $4,000 for NBC15′s Share Your Holidays food drive. Four of the club’s board members collected the donations on behalf of the club over the past two weeks. The highest-collecting winner earned the best prize of all -- jumping into the Monona Bay Sunday morning.
Goodman Community Center provides 4,000+ Thanksgiving meals to area families
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers and staff with the Goodman Community Center are ensuring area families have a hot meal to share with their loved ones on Thanksgiving. For the last 34 years the center has held their annual Thanksgiving drive, which brings hundreds of volunteers together to collect and distribute the holiday meals.
City of Beloit to host Grand Lighted Holiday Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will bring in the holiday cheer with their 30th annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit!. On Friday, Nov. 25, the event will start with Santa arriving at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting. The parade will follow the tree lighting around 6:15 p.m.
Madison temple hosts transgender remembrance service
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A temple on Madison’s West side, Temple Beth El, hosted the Interfaith Transgender Remembrance Service less than 24 hours after a shooting in Colorado Springs. “We too, are here at a time of tragedy, and we are here at a time of difficulty,” said Rabbi...
Thanksgiving meal distribution event helps feed students in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The season of giving is just around the corner. In Beloit, they’re getting a head start by helping feed those in need. Merrill Elementary School students will not be without a turkey on their dinner table this Thanksgiving thanks to their meal distribution event. School counselor Steven Jordan said he wants to create a good feeling for his students and their families.
The entire Baraboo community is named grand marshal
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time ever, the Baraboo community as a whole was named grand marshal of the Baraboo Christmas Lights Parade. Downtown Baraboo Inc. Manager Seth Taft said the organization offered the iconic title to the entire town because of the support the community has shown one another over the past three years.
Hairstylists give back to hometown
The owners of two local hair salons came in as a part of annual Study N’ Style event at Anderson’s library lower level. Staff from Underground Cutz and Botanica Beauty Parlour donated their time and skills to give students a chance to get their choice of any short cut style for free.
Dane Buy Local to host holiday-themed local shopping campaign
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the holiday season approaches, Dane County officials are encouraging area residents to buy locally. Dane Buy Local’s 13th Shop Indie Local campaign highlights the importance of supporting local businesses. Executive Director of Dane Buy Local Colin Murray says that more dollars spent at local businesses results in more money returning to the local economy.
Shine on Madison begins Saturday
Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average soup! Try these simple fall favorite beef-inspired recipes. The Capitol Ice Arena is hosting its first ever all-transgender ice hockey tournament this weekend. Hunters embrace winter weather conditions on day one of gun deer season. Winter weather conditions are not stopping Wisconsinites from heading...
Madison family to reunite at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On a special holiday trip, one Madison family will reunite as participants in Macy‘s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Daniel and Sharon Langer will serve as balloon handlers on Thanksgiving morning. The couple has been assigned to hold the Red Titan, a character from the popular YouTube channel “Ryan’s World”.
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
WATCH: Previewing Madison Night Market, Shine On Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Tiffany Kenney from the Downtown Madison Improvement District joins Live at Four ahead of Shine On Madison and the Madison Night Market. For more information, click or tap here. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the...
Good Shepherd Church to offer in-person Thanksgiving meals again
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two years of drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner events, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is set on Thursday to serve dinners inside their Madison location, the church announced. Thursday, November 24 will be the church’s 28th Thanksgiving Day Meal, and the church, located at the corner of Whitney...
Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forget twelve drummers drumming. NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns to bring you students from twelve local high schools singing. Hosted by John Stofflet and Leigh Mills, Sounds of the Season will air at 10 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve and again at 8 a.m. Sunday, Christmas Day, right here on NBC15.
Dane County Farmers’ Market holiday market comes to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers Market ended its season on Capitol Square last week, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have more events planned. Saturday marked the return of the indoor Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace. Over 60 vendors were set up, giving shoppers a chance to find locally-sourced foods and other goods. “Everyone behind the booths actively...
Westside Madison home evacuated for carbon monoxide alarm
MADISON, Wis. — The residents of a home on Madison’s west side were forced to evacuate early Saturday after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 7300 block of Whitacre Road just after 2 a.m. The residents of the two-story home had already evacuated and no injuries were reported. Carbon monoxide readings in...
Madison Thanksgiving Meals for Dine-In & Carry-Out
If you’re spending Thanksgiving in Madison, let our restaurants bring the holiday to you. Several Madison-area spots are offering dine-in and carry-out options for Thanksgiving dinner that will make the festive day go as smoothly and as stress-free as possible. This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated...
Affordable volleyball club needs more coaches to expand program
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety. It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms.
