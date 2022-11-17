ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L'anse, MI

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail

A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the West Iron County Fire Department (WICFD) Chief said his department was called to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Adams Street in Iron River at 1:51 p.m. local time on Saturday. Due to the Michigan deer season, automatic mutual aid was activated with the Caspian Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department.
IRON RIVER, MI
wnmufm.org

Deputies investigate Negaunee crash

NEGAUNEE, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Negaunee Thursday. Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office came upon the crash on US-41 near Brebner Road around 7:15 p.m. while on patrol. A 30-year-old Ishpeming woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She...
NEGAUNEE, MI
Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time.  "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Top Headlines: Two Cases of Animal Abuse Reported, and More

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this snowy week. Police in Sault Ste. Marie have found the two people they say dropped a puppy over a bridge on Wednesday night. Thankfully, officers were able to rescue the puppy. “It is inexcusable. There are resources available. … There were other solutions,” said Kristin Autore of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. Read more.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Up North Voice

Contaminated venison near Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township and Iosco County

REGION – With firearms hunting season now underway, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township in Iosco County. A Do Not Eat deer advisory remains in effect due to evidence that deer living within three miles of the marsh were more likely to have various per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including PFOS(perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), in their liver and muscle tissue.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
WLUC

2 NMU employees test for culinary certification

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two NMU employees took a practical exam to be a Certified Executive Chef. This is the second highest certification in the cooking world. “This certification marks a certain point in my career. If I am successful today, then that will show that I really have achieved a certain skill level in the industry,” said Alden MacDonald, NMU’s Dining Services Executive Chef.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy