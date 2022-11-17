Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail
A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
WLUC
1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the West Iron County Fire Department (WICFD) Chief said his department was called to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Adams Street in Iron River at 1:51 p.m. local time on Saturday. Due to the Michigan deer season, automatic mutual aid was activated with the Caspian Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department.
One killed in house fire in Northwest Michigan
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – One person died in an early morning house fire Sunday, Nov. 20, and investigators are working to determine how the blaze started. It could be several days, however, before the victim’s identity can be confirmed, according to Michigan State Police.
wnmufm.org
Deputies investigate Negaunee crash
NEGAUNEE, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Negaunee Thursday. Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office came upon the crash on US-41 near Brebner Road around 7:15 p.m. while on patrol. A 30-year-old Ishpeming woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She...
WLUC
Big Bay man seriously injured in two vehicle crash near Wetmore Landing
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, November 18, around 1:13 P.M, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were called to a two vehicle crash on County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing. A pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Marquette man was driving northbound when he began to lose control...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police dog rescues 80-year-old hunter lost in woods
An 80-year-old hunter who got lost in a wooded area in northern Michigan for three hours Wednesday has a Michigan State Police canine unit to thank for helping him find his way home. Troopers from the state police's Houghton Lake Post were called at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a...
17 vehicles damaged in icy crash near I-94 in Michigan
Seventeen vehicles were damaged in a Marshall Township crash Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said.
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time. "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
West Michigan man convicted of 1983 murder: body still not found
Roy Snell has been found guilty for murdering Richard Atwood, 39 years after Atwood disappeared from Newaygo County about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids. Atwood was 25 and Snell was 18 at the time.
Multi-day lake effect snowfall shatters records
After multiple days with round the clock snowfall, we are finally seeing those showers taper off. As they taper off, snowfall totals are being tallied all across West Michigan.
WWMTCw
West Michigan residents adjust to winter while expected multi-day snow storm begins
PAW PAW, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan hunkered down as bursts of snow made their way through the region Thursday. Van Buren, Allegan and Kalamazoo counties were impacted heavily by lake effect snow which intensified during the third straight day of snowfall. "You can definitely feel the wind...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect found guilty of murder nearly 4 decades after man disappeared in Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Richard Atwood disappeared from west Michigan 39 years ago. After decades of searching for answers, a suspect has been found guilty of murdering Atwood, whose body was never found. Roy Snell, 57, was found guilty of homicide - felony murder and homicide - felony...
Top Headlines: Two Cases of Animal Abuse Reported, and More
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this snowy week. Police in Sault Ste. Marie have found the two people they say dropped a puppy over a bridge on Wednesday night. Thankfully, officers were able to rescue the puppy. “It is inexcusable. There are resources available. … There were other solutions,” said Kristin Autore of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. Read more.
Up North Voice
Contaminated venison near Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township and Iosco County
REGION – With firearms hunting season now underway, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township in Iosco County. A Do Not Eat deer advisory remains in effect due to evidence that deer living within three miles of the marsh were more likely to have various per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including PFOS(perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), in their liver and muscle tissue.
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to their roles in staging the armed robbery of a courier van transporting over $1.2 million in cash. The trio included Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, 21, of Mason, and Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr., 20, of
WLUC
2 NMU employees test for culinary certification
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two NMU employees took a practical exam to be a Certified Executive Chef. This is the second highest certification in the cooking world. “This certification marks a certain point in my career. If I am successful today, then that will show that I really have achieved a certain skill level in the industry,” said Alden MacDonald, NMU’s Dining Services Executive Chef.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Puppy Saved After Being Dropped Off Bridge In Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie have found the two people they say dropped a puppy over a bridge on Wednesday night. It was caught on video on Spruce Street Bridge around 6:45 p.m. Thankfully, officers were able to rescue the puppy, which was taken to the Chippewa County Animal Shelter.
