BHS counseling, drug treatment center opens new Harlingen office

Joe Gonzalez, CEO of Behavioral Health Services of South Texas, speaks to staff members and the media Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the unveiling of the counseling and treatment facility at 2301 Industrial Blvd. Behind Gonzalez is a wall created by a local artist to be filled by plaques with the names of BHS benefactors. (Rick Kelley/Valley Morning Star)

HARLINGEN — Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas unveiled its newly renovated office building in Harlingen on Thursday, expanding counseling and addiction services offered in 19 counties in the Valley and South Texas.

BHS’s current office on Tyler Avenue will be incorporated into the new location at 2301 Industrial Blvd., where about 20 staff members will work.

“We have our intervention services which are for our at-risk populations, and those are the ones where we can intervene early to begin to avoid the higher consequences that can come with substance abuse,” said BHS CEO Joe Gonzalez. “And then we have our treatment for out-patients, so this is an out-patient treatment facility, but on this side of the facility is going to be the treatment and recovery aspect of the agency. On this side is going to be the prevention and intervention side.”

“We’ve been able to bring everybody home instead of being spread out and that really makes for a nice atmosphere in terms of all the things that we deliver,” he added.

The new location, with about 10,000 square feet, formerly housed Alamo Concrete Products Co. offices but had been vacant for about a decade. BHS has been working on upgrading the office building for the past three years, Gonzalez said.

Originally formed when a group of concerned citizens and leaders in Hidalgo County became alarmed at the high number of alcohol and drug abuse problems in the county, BHS has grown to serve just under 100,000 adults and youths with dependency issues in 2021.

“My experience with BHS began in 2004 , 2004 or ‘05, I can’t really remember, when I started as a board member,” said Dan Torres, president of the BHS board of directors. “But I’ve got to say, it’s been an honor, it’s been an honor to serve what started as a really small group of people and a small mission turn into something unbelievable.”

“This company serves 19 counties here in South Texas,” he added. “That’s a phenomenal outreach when you think about how many people we get to touch through our hands, through our minds, through our hearts with BHS.”