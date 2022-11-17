Under the Dome: U.S. Capitol abuzz with newly elected and departing leadership

To subscribe to this weekly newsletter, go to newsobserver.com/newsletters .

Happy Friday! It’s Danielle writing from the trenches in Washington, D.C. And this city is keeping me busy.

There’s been a flurry of activity in the U.S. Capitol from freshman orientation for newly elected officials to members of the 117th Congress jockeying for leadership positions in their next term.

Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican representing a large portion of North Carolina’s southern Piedmont, earned one of those spots. On Tuesday, his party voted for him to chair the National Republican Congressional Committee , which focuses on increasing the party’s numbers in the U.S. House.

Hudson said in a written statement Tuesday that he’s confident he will be able to expand the majority in 2024.

“I am honored by the unanimous support of my colleagues to lead the NRCC,” Hudson wrote. “The American people have just entrusted House Republicans with a majority to be the last line of defense in stopping the disastrous Biden administration and saving our country from out-of-control spending, inflation, energy prices, crime and an open southern border.”

Democrats secured the majority in the Senate, but not in the House. Democrats have not held elections for their leadership positions in the 118th Congress and don’t plan to until after Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that while she plans to remain in the House she won’t seek a leadership position in the next Congress. North Carolina’s Democrats were present for the announcement in the House chamber.

While they remained stoic, the announcement led to some teary eyes from other representatives hearing the news for the first time. Most Democratic House members rushed up to hug Pelosi when her speech concluded Thursday.

Meanwhile, North Carolina’s newly elected members of Congress are also in town. State Sens. Don Davis, Wiley Nickel, Jeff Jackson, Valerie Foushee and Chuck Edwards have attended meetings and dinners throughout the week to learn what it takes to run congressional offices once they get sworn in in January.

Nickel sat down with me Monday to talk about his first 24 hours in D.C. It included security guards at his hotel room door, being given encrypted cellphones, laptops and tablets and catching up with his fellow state senators. I don’t know if you guys have put this together but 10% of the state Senate’s members are now joining Congress.

Nickel also showed me a large binder full of notes and checklists on how to transition to Washington.

“I believe there’s no one more excited about being here in Washington to serve their constituents than me,” Nickel said. “We fought hard to get here. This was never an assured thing.”

Freshman orientation wraps for Thanksgiving and then they return again to D.C. for another week. They’ll also travel to New England for more orientation. While they’re there, Nickel said he’s sending his mother to look for a place for him to live in Washington.

OTHER STORIES FROM THE TEAM THIS WEEK

North Carolina voters from both parties chose historically diverse candidates in the midterms. Will Doran breaks down those elections.

North Carolina health officials tackle rising gun violence and consider it a huge public health concern. Avi Bajpai tells you more.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn was a no-show for the latest votes on Capitol Hill. What’s next for NC’s embattled congressman? I asked his staff.

Will Doran explains why Senate candidate Cheri Beasley’s failure to energize Black voters has activists worried.

Avi Bajpai and Teddy Rosenbluth explain why moderates in both parties will determine whether North Carolina can enact abortion restrictions.

Thanks for reading. See you next week. In the meantime, tune into our stories , our tweets and our Under the Dome podcast for more developments.

— By Danielle Battaglia, reporter for The News & Observer. Email me at dbattaglia@mcclatchydc.com