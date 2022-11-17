ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Robert Clary, ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ star, concentration camp survivor, dead at 96

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdf6N_0jExMLrA00

LOS ANGELES — Robert Clary, a survivor of Nazi concentration camps who later played Cpl. Louis LeBeau, the feisty French prisoner of war in the 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” died Wednesday. He was 96.

Clary died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, his granddaughter, Kim Wright, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Robert’s passing is incredibly sad,” Clary’s former manager, David Martin, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “He retired from acting a number of years ago and so there was no reason to continue our 20-plus years-long managerial relationship. Robert was an amazing gentleman and incredibly talented, not just as an actor but also a performer and a gifted painter.”

“Hogan’s Heroes,” in which Allied soldiers in a POW camp outwitted their German army captors with espionage schemes during World War II, aired on television from 1965 to 1971.

Clary played LeBeau, a witty cook who would distract Sgt. Schultz (John Banner) to “see nothing” with tempting pastries and dinner delicacies while his colleagues sabotaged German facilities near Stalag 13. Clary would hide in small spaces, had a good relationship with the camp’s guard dogs, and used his culinary abilities to keep Col. Wilhelm Klink (Werner Klemperer) from losing his command.

Clary was the last surviving original star of the sitcom that included Bob Crane, Richard Dawson, Larry Hovis and Ivan Dixon as the prisoners. Klemperer and Banner were European Jews who fled Nazi persecution before the war, according to The Associated Press.

Clary was born Robert Max Widerman in Paris on March 1, 1926, the youngest of 14 children in a strict Orthodox Jewish family, according to The Hollywood Reporter. When he was 16, he and his family were sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Nazis.

“My mother said the most remarkable thing,” Clary told The Hollywood Reporter in late 2015. “She said, ‘Behave.’ She probably knew me as a brat. She said, ‘Behave. Do what they tell you to do.’”

Clary’s parents were murdered in the gas chamber that day, according to the entertainment news outlet.

At Buchenwald, Clary sang with an accordionist every other Sunday to an audience of SS soldiers. He was incarcerated for 31 months and was the only member of his family to survive, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He never let those horrors defeat him,” his niece, Brenda Hancock, told the AP. “He never let them take the joy out of his life. He tried to spread that joy to others through his singing and his dancing and his painting.”

Clary remained publicly silent about his wartime experience until 1980, according to the news organization. That was when Clary said he was provoked to speak out by those who denied or diminished Nazi Germany’s effort to exterminate Jews.

A documentary about Clary’s childhood and years of horror at Nazi hands, “Robert Clary, A5714: A Memoir of Liberation,” was released in 1985. The forearms of concentration camp prisoners were tattooed with identification numbers, with A5714 as Clary’s lifelong mark.

“For 36 years I kept these experiences during the war locked up inside myself,” Clary once said. “But those who are attempting to deny the Holocaust, my suffering and the suffering of millions of others have forced me to speak out.”

It seemed incongruous that a Holocaust survivor would star in a comedy about Nazi prisoner-of-war camps, but Clary said there was a difference.

“I had to explain that (”Hogan’s Heroes”) was about prisoners of war in a stalag, not a concentration camp, and although I did not want to diminish what soldiers went through during their internments, it was like night and day from what people endured in concentration camps,” Clary wrote in his 2001 memoir, “From the Holocaust to Hogan’s Heroes: The Autobiography of Robert Clary.”

Clary began his career as a nightclub singer and appeared on stage in musicals including “Irma La Douce” and “Cabaret,” the AP reported. After “Hogan’s Heroes,” Clary worked on soap operas including “The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” according to IMDb.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TVLine

Hogan's Heroes Star Robert Clary, aka Corporal LeBeau, Dead at 96

Robert Clary, who played beret-clad French chef Corporal Louis LeBeau on the CBS sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, has died at the age of 96, his granddaughter confirms to The Hollywood Reporter. Born in France, Clary was actually sent to a Nazi concentration camp as a teenager during World War II because he was Jewish. He survived, though, which he credited to his ability to entertain the German troops by singing and dancing. After the war, he recorded music and appeared on Broadway before landing the role of LeBeau on Hogan’s Heroes, which debuted on CBS in 1965. The sitcom, ironically, was set at...
News Breaking LIVE

"Survivor" Star Dies

“Survivor” star Roger Sexton has died at the age of 76, according to the New York Post. Sexton was part of the sixth season of the hit CBS reality series. The season was filmed in the Amazon in South America, according to the Post.
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle

Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago and posted regular updates until March this year. Her last post included the hashtags #alwayskeepfighting and #chemosucks. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
The Independent

Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina

A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
205K+
Followers
142K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy