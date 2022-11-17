Read full article on original website
siuecougars.com
Men's Basketball Knocks Off Lancers for Tournament Title
FARMVILLE, Va. – SIUE men's basketball completed its task Sunday, knocking off host Longwood 61-56 to win the 2022 JK54 Classic. SIUE won all three games to claim the championship. The Cougars improved to 4-2. Longwood dropped to 3-3. The win snapped a 15-game home winning streak for Longwood,...
siuecougars.com
Cougars Slay Knights to Open Longwood Tournament
FARMVILLE, Va. – Lamar Wright's 10-foot turnaround-jumper with 6.5 seconds to play put SIUE over the top Friday as the Cougars edged Fairleigh Dickinson 79-78 in the opening game at Longwood's JK54 Classic. The play came out of a timeout, with brother Shamar inbounding the ball from the baseline....
247Sports
Memphis vs. Virginia Commonwealth: New court is the least intriguing change for the Tigers
Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis Tigers open the doors to the FedExForum on Sunday afternoon for their first 2022-23 regular season home game against Virginia Commonwealth University. Memphis fans will get their first in-person look at this year's team and the newly designed home court. And while that is great because - let's face it - no one liked the old one, it's the least intriguing change on the horizon for the Tigers.
siuecougars.com
Volleyball Edged by UT Martin in OVC Tournament
MARTIN, Tenn.- SIUE volleyball's season came to a close on Thursday evening at the hands of UT Martin in the opening round of the OVC tournament. Despite the Cougars taking the opening frame, the Skyhawks responded by winning three-straight sets. The set scores were: 25-21, 19-25, 17-25, and 14-25. SIUE concludes its 2022 season 13-17 overall record. UT Martin improves to 22-10 and will take on No. 5 Southeast Missouri in the semifinals.
siuecougars.com
Cougars Upended by Tigers
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Memphis outscored SIUE 50-18 in the first half as the Cougars fell 94-49 at First Community Arena on Saturday. The Cougars dropped to 0-4 to start their season while Memphis improved to 3-1. Memphis collected the first six points of the game and maintained its lead...
siuecougars.com
Cougars and Tigers Battle on Saturday
Memphis Tigers (2-1, 0-0 American) at SIUE Cougars (0-3, 0-0 OVC) First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. LAST GAME: Niya Danfort led SIUE with 13 points while Ajulu Thatha and Molly Sheehan added 11. Thatha also led all players with eight rebounds in the contest as the Cougars fell to Purdue, 100-58 on Thursday evening at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers made quick work of SIUE, grabbing a 33-point lead at halftime. The Cougars responded with a 10-0 run at the start of the third quarter, shooting 54 percent overall and 46 percent from three-point territory in the second half.
Maryland stays unbeaten, hands Saint Louis first loss
Donta Scott matched his career high with 25 points and Hakim Hart tallied all 16 of his points in the
siuecougars.com
Cougars Fall in Road Contest to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue shot 57 percent in the game and held SIUE to just 19 points in the first half as the Cougars fell 100-58 on Thursday evening at Mackey Arena. SIUE dropped to 0-3 on its 2022 campaign while the Boilermakers remain perfect at 3-0. Niya...
d3football.com
R-MC Football Advances to NCAA Championship Second Round
ASHLAND, Va. – Junior Drew Campanale (Shrewsbury, Mass./Shrewsbury) threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and the Yellow Jacket defense blanked the Red Dragons in the second half, as No. 14 Randolph-Macon outscored SUNY Cortland 35-28 on Saturday afternoon in the First Round of the NCAA Championship. The Basics:
Virginia Union overwhelmed by Wingate D in playoffs
Wingate's defense forced Virginia Union into mistakes and took advantage of them to pull off the playoff win. The post Virginia Union overwhelmed by Wingate D in playoffs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Virginia Union must beat tough Wingate team to make history
Virginia Union has never won a playoff game in its storied history. It will look to change that this weekend. The post Virginia Union must beat tough Wingate team to make history appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
siuecougars.com
Cougars Finish Strong at Lindenwood Open
ST. CHARLES, MO. - SIUE wrestling placed 10 competitors among the top six in their respective weight classes Saturday at the Lindenwood Open. No team scores were kept. Caleb Tyus was SIUE's top finisher with second-place honors. He was only stopped by Oklahoma State's Teague Travis 3-1 in the championship match.
CBS Sports
Memphis vs. VCU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Memphis Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the VCU Rams at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. Memphis will be seeking to avenge the 70-59 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 27 of 2020. The...
NBC12
Thousands gather to remember UVA shooting victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people gathered at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday afternoon to honor and remember the three victims Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, who tragically lost their lives on Nov. 13 in a shooting. “It was a shocking event that reverberated...
‘God’s got him’: NC high school honors former player who was killed at UVa.
Devin Chandler and two other University of Virginia football players were killed this week after police say a former player opened fire on a bus returning from a field trip.
Dinwiddie, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Region 4D Semifinals – Salem at Louisa County
MINERAL, VA(WFXR) — The Salem Spartans beat the Louisa County Lions 54-37 in the Region 4D Semifinals. Salem will play at E.C. Glass in the regional finals next week.
Apprentices in training compete to add more construction industry jobs
As the construction industry experiences a workforce shortage, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Virginia is trying to fill those gaps.
Cycling gym spins into bigger space in Richmond
Leaving behind its original digs in Manchester and lowering its decibel levels, a young cycling gym has pedaled its way across the river for some extra space.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
