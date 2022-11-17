Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis Tigers open the doors to the FedExForum on Sunday afternoon for their first 2022-23 regular season home game against Virginia Commonwealth University. Memphis fans will get their first in-person look at this year's team and the newly designed home court. And while that is great because - let's face it - no one liked the old one, it's the least intriguing change on the horizon for the Tigers.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO