Jimmy Hindman – November 17 2022
Funeral service, Monday, November 28, 2022, 1:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment, Huntington City Cemetery, Huntington, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of...
Jay Noyes named Chief Financial Officer of Castleview Hospital
Castleview Hospital announced today that Jay Noyes has been named chief financial officer (CFO) of Castleview, effective October 30, 2022. He has worked at Castleview for the past 15 years as financial controller and ethics and compliance officer. “We are so excited to have Jay step into this important leadership...
Thanksgiving Fire Safety with Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Peterson
It’s that time of year where residents are preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday with all the fixings and some residents may decide to deep fry their turkey this year. Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Peterson wants to make sure that any cooks that choose to deep fry their turkey will take safety precautions when doing so.
