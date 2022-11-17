ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Women’s Basketball Travels to Elon Tuesday

Old Dominion (2-2) at Elon (2-2) Game Info –Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. EST. Location – Schar Center (Elon, N.C.) ELON, N.C. – The Old Dominion women's basketball team continues its road swing this Tuesday when the Monarchs meet Elon for a 2 p.m. game at Schar Center.
Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion baseball head coach Chris Finwood announced the complete schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday. This spring will see the Monarchs play 56 games during the regular season, to include 31 games at home and a May 9 meeting with East Carolina at Harbor Park.
Monarchs Drop Charleston Classic Finale To Davidson 66-61

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ben Stanley had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead three in double figures on Sunday as the Old Dominion men's basketball team dropped a 66-61 decision to Davidson in the final day of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. ODU (3-3) jumped out...
Monarchs Stumble at Xavier, 65-49

CINCINNATI – A late fourth-quarter run wasn't enough as Old Dominion women's basketball dropped its road game at Xavier 65-49 Saturday at Cintas Center. Amari Young led the Monarchs (2-2) in the loss with seven points, five rebounds, one assist and a block. Makayla Dickens, Kaye Clark, Brianna Jackson, Althea Kara Angeles and Taleah Washington all finished with five points. Brenda Fontana had a team-high three assists to go along with four points. On defense, Joy Campbell collected three steals while Jackson and Washington also recorded one block each.
