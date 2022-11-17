CINCINNATI – A late fourth-quarter run wasn't enough as Old Dominion women's basketball dropped its road game at Xavier 65-49 Saturday at Cintas Center. Amari Young led the Monarchs (2-2) in the loss with seven points, five rebounds, one assist and a block. Makayla Dickens, Kaye Clark, Brianna Jackson, Althea Kara Angeles and Taleah Washington all finished with five points. Brenda Fontana had a team-high three assists to go along with four points. On defense, Joy Campbell collected three steals while Jackson and Washington also recorded one block each.

