Street closure project disagreement
A project meant to help Calexico is actually upsetting business owners in the area as it has closed off a street they say is vital to them The post Street closure project disagreement appeared first on KYMA.
Hot air balloon festival comes back to Yuma
YUMA - The Colorado River Crossing Hot Air Balloon Festival is presented by the Caballeros de Yuma which is one of Yuma, Arizona's premier fall events. The festival attracts some of the most colorful and unique balloons from the West and Southwest. The event will happen for two days in...
Yuma’s annual balloon festival kicks off!
The 32nd annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival kicked off this morning with the first hot air balloon launch of the weekend. The post Yuma’s annual balloon festival kicks off! appeared first on KYMA.
Rural Metro mourns and remembers fallen firefighter
A somber remembrance ceremony took place as Rural Metro laid a fallen firefighter to rest. The post Rural Metro mourns and remembers fallen firefighter appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma VA Clinic to re-open Monday
The Yuma VA Community Clinic says they will resume clinic operations on Monday, November 21.The The post Yuma VA Clinic to re-open Monday appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Centro. The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
American Legion El Centro gives back to soldiers
The American Legion in El Centro is sending packages to the military overseas. The post American Legion El Centro gives back to soldiers appeared first on KYMA.
Cibola High School student artwork chosen for balloon festival in Yuma
A Cibola High School student won the artwork competition for the Colorado River Balloon Festival which is the current official logo for the event. The post Cibola High School student artwork chosen for balloon festival in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Unoffiical election results 100% reported, take a look at Yuma County
The results are in. Registered voters in Yuma County can now take a look at the unofficial results with 100% of precinct reporting in. The official results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. The Board is expected to canvass during the Regular Session on Monday, November 21, 2022.
‘Club’ celebrates quarter century of service
On Nov. 10, the Home of Guiding Hands, a nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities in San Diego and Imperial counties, honored long term staff at its 25-Year Club Celebration. In conjunction with this, it celebrated HGH CFO Jan Adams who will retire at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year after serving HGH for more than 26 years. Seventeen other members of the 25-Year Club were acknowledge, ranging working with HGH from 26 years to 47 years of service to the organization.
More time requested in court for trio of men charged in Somerton murder
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The case against the triad of men charged in connection to the murder of a Somerton man has been pushed back once again. They're all charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, accused of killing 27-year-old Leo Melendez in May inside of his own garage.
Imperial Regional Detention Facility donates 140 turkeys to community
CALEXICO — Imperial Regional Detention Facility (IRDF), operated by Management and Training Corporation (MTC), donated 140 turkeys among local organizations and Calexico families ahead of Thanksgiving. This is an annual tradition for the detention facility, which aims to help the community year round but specially around the holidays. “We know it is a tough time for families out there, even more now with the prices of food going up so we are trying to help alleviate some of the burden for the holidays” said Warden William DeRevere.
The City of El Centro change hospital operation
The City of El Centro says its decision to change how the hospital operates is based on an increase in financial issues over the last five years and issues with paying a bond worth tens of millions of dollars. The post The City of El Centro change hospital operation appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15
IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
Local doctor no longer facing charges
A local doctor accused of pointing a gun at three teens is no longer facing charges. The post Local doctor no longer facing charges appeared first on KYMA.
Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond
The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
Calipatria High School Career Day helps big dreams become a reality
CALIPATRIA — Calipatria High School held a Career Day Tuesday, November 15. The campus was filled with avid presenters, bright eyes and big smiles as the students shuffled to their various workshops. After weeks of planning, preparing, and working endless hours with administrative staff, Calipatria High School Principal Francisco Diaz expressed gratitude at the outpouring of community support to make Career Day at the school a success.
Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials
IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
