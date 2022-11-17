Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together. A new section of the Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting some of the city's oldest and most historic neighborhoods together.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27
ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
New ground broken at downtown Centennial Yards development
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was downtown Thursday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first phase of Centennial Yards, the $5 billion revitalization project expected to bring more economic vitality to the city. The 50-acre development will take the place of The Gulch, a plot of undeveloped land adjacent to the State Farm Arena and […] The post New ground broken at downtown Centennial Yards development appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
wgac.com
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.
Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
fox5atlanta.com
Swimming through a 'Winter Waterland' at Georgia Aquarium
ATLANTA - There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially when the residents of that home include dolphins, sharks, rays, and sea lions!. Some of the world’s most fascinating animals are celebrating the season right now at Georgia Aquarium, and the rest of us are invited to come join in on the festivities! You’ve heard of a winter wonderland — but at the aquarium, ’tis the season for a Winter Waterland, with daily activities including a tree lighting at 4 p.m. and holiday classics "The Polar Express" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" screening in the 4-D theatre. And no shade to Rudolph, but we have it on good authority that Santa Claus also has a hard-working team of dolphins, which visitors can see in a special holiday-themed presentation inside the downtown Atlanta facility.
Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
As part of our list of the 75 Best Restaurants in Atlanta, we also picked out the 11 Best New Restaurants of 2022. Here, you'll find everything from Vietnamese hot fried chicken to tender lamb birria to Edomae-style sushi to quinoa-based "brekkie bowls." The post Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022 appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta among worst places for Thanksgiving traffic
A study by travel industry technology company INRIX ranks Atlanta among the worst for Thanksgiving travel congestion with Interstate 85 from Clairmont Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive expected to be a major headache spot.
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
One Of The Largest Hindu Temples In North America Is In Atlanta & It's Open To Visitors
One of the largest Hindu temples outside of India is located in a suburb near Atlanta, GA, and it's open for visitors. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is so majestic, and it offers a variety of celebrations during the year. It's hard not to miss this enormous white castle-looking structure...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta vs Carrollton – Call of the Week
The High 5 Sports Call of the Week gets a little help from the folks at Gradick Sports, who do a great job covering football in West Georgia. The matchup is Marietta vs Carrollton.
Live a Life of Luxury in Former CEO of Coca-Cola’s Modern Buckhead Mansion
$8.8m Buckhead home is situated on 10 acres of wooded forest along West Paces Ferry.
saportareport.com
City council establishes Tommy Dortch Day with a proclamation recognizing legacy
Nov. 7 is now Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Day in Atlanta. To honor his contributions to the people of Atlanta and the state as a whole, the Atlanta City Council has declared Nov. 7 as Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Day in honor of 100 Black Men of America chairman Tommy Dortch.
Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
AccessAtlanta
PHOTOS: DaBaby Performs at Tabernacle
DaBaby performs at “Baby On Baby 2” tour at Tabernacle on November 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Ronald R Williams III.
How did Atlanta accelerate gentrification and displacement? Local author counts the ways
LISTEN: Over the past few decades, the cost of owning a home in the Atlanta metro area has risen dramatically, and that has pushed some low income residents out of the area. In his new book, Dan Immergluck, professor of urban studies at Georgia State University, says the city of Atlanta failed to protect Atlanta's poorest residents from being displaced by gentrification. GPB's Peter Biello talks to him about it.
buckhead.com
Billionaire founder of tech company Calendly settles into Buckhead
Tech billionaire Tope Awotona, founder of the scheduling software company Calendly, is preparing to settle into Buckhead with a new West Paces Ferry Road mansion. Awotona – who did not respond to an interview request – is among the neighborhood’s several billionaires, including Spanx clothing founder Sara Blakely and Mailchimp creator Ben Chestnut.
Trilith’s under-construction boutique hotel to be south metro ‘portal’
A Fayetteville boutique hotel under construction at mixed-used development Town at Trilith will be named Portal Guesthou...
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two
ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
