Kalamazoo, MI

Vikings Take Heartbreaking Loss in the State Finals to North Branch

BATTLE CREEK – The Cadillac Vikings saw their dream volleyball season end in heartbreak on Saturday night, as they fell to North Branch in the Division 2 State Championship match, 3-0. The first set was an absolutely epic see-saw battle of emotions, as the Vikings ran off 11 straight points in the middle of the set to take a 19-9 lead. But, the Broncos battled back, fighting off five set points and eventually tying the set at 24. Cadillac would have four more set point opportunities from there, but could not close it out, and North Branch took the first set 31-29.
CADILLAC, MI
North Central makes history with 8-D2 threepeat in romp past Mendon

Every statement Powers North Central makes comes with three exclamation points. And that’s why the Jets are champions three times over. In emphatic fashion – as they’ve done time and time and time again – the Jets powered to the eight-player football Division 2 state championship, this time with a 66-26 victory over Mendon at the Superior Dome.
MENDON, MI
Ferris State kicks off NCAA D-II title defense with rout; Alma surges in 2nd half D-III W

Division II playoffs: Bulldogs roll in rematch with GLIAC foe Davenport. Ferris State 41, Davenport 7: Just like in their Nov. 5 matchup, the Bulldogs (10-1) dominated the Panthers on the ground, outgaining Davenport by 169 yards in Big Rapids. Uncharastically, though, FSU scored its first three TDs on passes from Mylik Mitchell, who found Dez Lyburtus, Emari O’Brien and Cam Underwood for scores of 19, 52 and 19 yards, respectively, in the first half. The Bulldogs carried a 20-7 lead into halftime and then dominated the second half. Vincent Cooley picked off a Jason Whittaker pass for a 67-yard TD in the third quarter and Mitchell added a rushing score 28 seconds into the fourth.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Heartbreaking Ending for Dexter in D2 Semifinals

The greatest season in Dexter football history came to a heartbreaking end in a 20-17 double overtime loss to Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state semifinals Saturday. The game was played in a snowstorm in the second half and overtime and saw FHC tie the game on the final play of regulation and pull out the win in the second overtime to ruin the Dreads hopes of a trip to Ford Field.
DEXTER, MI
Davenport at Ferris State

Davenport and Ferris State faced off in a playoff rematch. (Nov. 19, 2022)
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Crazy Sunday Night Temperatures

Lake Michigan caused some crazy temperatures Sunday night. At Muskegon, the temperature rose 9° in an hour from 29° to 38° between 9 pm and 10 pm (see hourly observations above). At 9 pm, the wind at Muskegon was south at 10 mph (not coming across Lake Michigan). At 10 pm, the wind had shifted to the southwest and increased to 28 mph with a gust to 35 mph. Now the wind was coming off Lake Michigan. The water temperature at the South Mid-Lake Michigan Buoy Sunday night was 46.6°.
MUSKEGON, MI
Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
More snow overnight in areas across West Michigan

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Time-lapse: Christmas tree installed in Grand Rapids. Crews unwrap the Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111922

Snow showers are continuing to move through West Michigan and will eventually wrap up heading into Sunday. (Nov. 19, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
GR clearing more snowy sidewalks as pilot program continues

Crews were busy across Grand Rapids on Sunday cleaning up the sidewalks after more than two feet of snow fell in parts of the city in the last three days. (Nov. 20, 2022) GR clearing more snowy sidewalks as pilot program …. Crews were busy across Grand Rapids on Sunday...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI

