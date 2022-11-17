Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smart Money Monday: How to grow a small business
Howard Dicus has a look at gas prices here and on the mainland, and it appears that they are falling. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
An early start to Christmas in Hawaii
Many families are eager to get their Christmas tree now, and tree farms and vendors are ready for the rush.
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died, according to the nonprofit Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association and Tihati Productions. Recca was the example of the consummate performer, emcee, storyteller of Waikiki, performing at just about every hotel that had a stage and entertainment. One...
hawaiinewsnow.com
TIMELINE: A year ago, Red Hill fuel disaster upended the lives of thousands of Hawaii families
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii's LGBTQ+ community pauses to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. It honors trans lives lost across the nation due to violence and discrimination. Terry...
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
Blood bank supply is low, donors needed
The Blood Bank of Hawaii and Walgreens have partnered together to encourage blood donations.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt a Family: Single mom overcomes domestic violence
The weekend after Thanksgiving one year ago, families living in and around Pearl Harbor started complaining of fuel smells. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii's LGBTQ+ community pauses to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old will be new again
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anticipation is growing for the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival in April. The end of COVID rules will mark a new beginning. And as Merrie Monarch prepares to shake off all restrictions, Festival President Luana Kawelu is filled with gratitude. “The dancers, the kumu, the musicians, the workers,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Gas prices in West Coast cities
Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cultural...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: New initiative to reimagine tourism gives visitors the heart to give back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gloves ready and sickles in hand, this group of visitors are jumping right into the loi and using their vacation to malama aina. At Kualoa Ranch, visitors now have the option to tour the grounds while also getting their hands dirty and learning about Hawaiian culture.
bigislandnow.com
Majestic banyan collapses along iconic Hilo road highlighting need for tree-saving plan
A few months ago, the first large banyan on the east side of Hilo’s iconic Banyan Drive transformed from majestic tree to a collapsed mess. “I was working every day, then one day I noticed it,” said Miki Malama, an employee at the nearby Naniloa Golf Course. “And we want to know what happened.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flying for Thanksgiving? Pack your patience
The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old is new again as organizers prepare to fill Hilo stadium. As Merrie Monarch prepares to shake off all pandemic restrictions, Festival President Luana Kawelu is filled with gratitude. What The Tech?
New technology could save ‘ōhi’a from rapid death
The University of Hawai'i at Hilo has announced that professor Ryan Perroy and his research team collaborated with ETH Zürich, a public research university in Switzerland; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; R&R Machining/Welding in Hilo on Hawai‘i Island and UH's Academy of Creative Media to create aerial chainsaws that can provide samples from 'ōhi'a trees.
2traveldads.com
Review of the SCP Hilo Hotel on the Big Island: Eco Friendly and Community Focused
OMG, what an awesome hotel! We really enjoyed our stay at the SCP Hilo Hotel on the Big Island, so buckle in. And no, they didn’t invite us or sponsor this at all, so know that everything we’re sharing is because we really enjoyed it here. Before staying...
nomadlawyer.org
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii
Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
BEAT OF HAWAII
After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings
Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
bigislandnow.com
Historic Kailua Village celebrating holiday season with tree lighting, concert, parades
The Historic Kailua Village will ring in the holiday season with special events and activities that include a tree lighting, Christmas parades by land and sea, and a free concert with Grammy Award wining Kalani Pe’a. Kailua Kalikimaka Tree Lighting: Kailua Village Business Improvement District begins the festivities on...
Surfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park
Maui Fire Department said that a male surfer of unknown age was discovered in the water at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui.
Comments / 1