Hawaii State

Smart Money Monday: How to grow a small business

Howard Dicus has a look at gas prices here and on the mainland, and it appears that they are falling. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died, according to the nonprofit Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association and Tihati Productions. Recca was the example of the consummate performer, emcee, storyteller of Waikiki, performing at just about every hotel that had a stage and entertainment. One...
Adopt a Family: Single mom overcomes domestic violence

The weekend after Thanksgiving one year ago, families living in and around Pearl Harbor started complaining of fuel smells. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii's LGBTQ+ community pauses to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old will be new again

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anticipation is growing for the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival in April. The end of COVID rules will mark a new beginning. And as Merrie Monarch prepares to shake off all restrictions, Festival President Luana Kawelu is filled with gratitude. “The dancers, the kumu, the musicians, the workers,...
Business Report: Gas prices in West Coast cities

Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cultural...
Flying for Thanksgiving? Pack your patience

The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old is new again as organizers prepare to fill Hilo stadium. As Merrie Monarch prepares to shake off all pandemic restrictions, Festival President Luana Kawelu is filled with gratitude. What The Tech?
New technology could save ‘ōhi’a from rapid death

The University of Hawai'i at Hilo has announced that professor Ryan Perroy and his research team collaborated with ETH Zürich, a public research university in Switzerland; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; R&R Machining/Welding in Hilo on Hawai‘i Island and UH's Academy of Creative Media to create aerial chainsaws that can provide samples from 'ōhi'a trees.
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
BEAT OF HAWAII

After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings

Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
