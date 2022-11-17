Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.

25 DAYS AGO