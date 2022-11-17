Read full article on original website
I-69 reopens following semi-truck crash
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Eastbound I-69 was closed at Dort Highway for several hours Sunday after a semi truck overturned. Police say the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on I-69 near Dort Highway just before 8 a.m. when he lost control, causing the semi to overturn. Diesel fuel...
New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.
Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
Midland announces winning snowplow names
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced. The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.
Ramps reopen at I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint
All lanes and ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint are back open as a two-year, $100 million construction project wraps up. MDOT says all lanes and ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange near downtown Flint have reopened as contractors wrap up a two-year, $100 million rebuilding and maintenance project.
Crash closes portion of eastbound I-69, traffic being rerouted
GENESSEE COUNTY, MI – A traffic crash has closed a part of I-69 Sunday morning, Nov. 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed to all traffic between Saginaw Street and Dort Highway, according to Genesee County 911. Additional details about the crash...
Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
State approves projects to create, preserve nearly 1K affordable housing units
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the issuance of bonds and loans to support the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property during its November meeting. The board approved a project in Flint, called...
Crash closes Grand River at Culver Ave. in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — North Grand River Avenue at Culver Avenue is closed in both directions, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The road is closed because of a crash that was first reported at 10:32 a.m. The crash happened in between North Martin Luther King Jr....
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?
Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Saginaw Co. Road Commission says “we’re doing the best we can do”
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The snowy weather made for a slow-go on the roads in Saginaw County overnight, leaving some to question why they weren’t in better shape. TV5 met with Dennis Borchard, the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission to get answers. Borchard said, “You always...
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
Special Weather Statement warns Metro Detroiters to expect whiteout conditions, slippery roads into afternoon hours
Meteorologists say hazardous conditions will continue to impact Southeast Michigan until the early afternoon hours as heavy snow squalls move into the region.
Genesee County Woman Getting Famous For Epic Holiday Charcuterie Boards
Creative food displays for holiday parties are a family favorite and great way to up your dinner party hosting game. So many themes are possible between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations. Even big games and birthday themed events during the holidays can get a charcuterie food treatment. What is...
