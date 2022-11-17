ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Crazy Sunday Night Temperatures

Lake Michigan caused some crazy temperatures Sunday night. At Muskegon, the temperature rose 9° in an hour from 29° to 38° between 9 pm and 10 pm (see hourly observations above). At 9 pm, the wind at Muskegon was south at 10 mph (not coming across Lake Michigan). At 10 pm, the wind had shifted to the southwest and increased to 28 mph with a gust to 35 mph. Now the wind was coming off Lake Michigan. The water temperature at the South Mid-Lake Michigan Buoy Sunday night was 46.6°.
More snow overnight in areas across West Michigan

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Hope College recognized for sustainability efforts. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Time-lapse: Christmas tree installed in Grand Rapids. Crews unwrap the Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111922

Expect moderate to heavy snowfall, especially during the afternoon as another cold front tracks through. New snow totals from Saturday morning to Sunday morning will be anywhere from 6-10″. (Nov. 19, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111922. Expect moderate to heavy snowfall, especially during the afternoon as...
Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
Cost for snow plow services increasing

If you're still looking for a plow service this year to plow the snow, you can expect to pay more this season. (Nov. 18, 2022) If you're still looking for a plow service this year to plow the snow, you can expect to pay more this season. (Nov. 18, 2022)
Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired

Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI

Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
Muskegon YMCA helping prevent diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevents, 96 million adults, or more than one in three adults, have prediabetes. (Nov. 18, 2022) According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevents, 96 million adults, or more than one in three adults, have prediabetes. (Nov. 18, 2022) Storm Team...
Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
