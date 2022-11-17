ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Early ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Video’ clips show the Switch can’t even handle you throwing a Pokéball

By Erielle Sudario
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Pokémon’ Quiz — Which story route should you take in ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced trainers to the Paldea region, a place filled with stories, people, and Pokémon. Unlike previous entries where it was linear at most, Gen IX is the first in the mainline titles that featured an open-world mechanic. This means that trainers can go wherever they want, whenever they want after the main tutorial.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ bug perfectly sums up Game Freak’s ineptitude

Pokéfans had plenty to enjoy over the weekend, as they whittled away their free time exploring the vast open world of the latest Pokémon video game. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released on Nov. 18, and in the days since, news about the game has slowly overtaken a number of the web’s most popular forums. Reactions to the latest release aren’t nearly as positive as usual, with the game cinching the lowest fan rating of the main body of Pokémon titles, and the culprit is largely the game’s lackluster performance.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Quantumania’ Kang won’t be anything like the version we saw in ‘Loki’

Kang the Conqueror is coming to the Quantum realm. And while MCU audiences may have gotten a glimpse of one of Kang’s many (MANY!) different incarnations in the final episode of Loki — the so-called “He Who Remains”— the man audiences will meet in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is a much different version that will truly earn the name of Conqueror.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry

Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
wegotthiscovered.com

Little known Australian horror flick slashes its way into hearts of viewers

Australia has made a name for itself in horror for its suitably outlandish and bloody tales, often cementing themselves in the nation’s very real isolation from the rest of the world. There have been several big hits from the antipodean cinema with the likes of Wolf Creek and Wyrmwood,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy