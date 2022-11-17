Early ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Video’ clips show the Switch can’t even handle you throwing a Pokéball

Read full article on original website
‘Pokémon’ Quiz — Which story route should you take in ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced trainers to the Paldea region, a place filled with stories, people, and Pokémon. Unlike previous entries where it was linear at most, Gen IX is the first in the mainline titles that featured an open-world mechanic. This means that trainers can go wherever they want, whenever they want after the main tutorial.
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ bug perfectly sums up Game Freak’s ineptitude
Pokéfans had plenty to enjoy over the weekend, as they whittled away their free time exploring the vast open world of the latest Pokémon video game. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released on Nov. 18, and in the days since, news about the game has slowly overtaken a number of the web’s most popular forums. Reactions to the latest release aren’t nearly as positive as usual, with the game cinching the lowest fan rating of the main body of Pokémon titles, and the culprit is largely the game’s lackluster performance.
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson offers a rising MCU star advice on how to handle trolls as Letitia Wright dodges the big question yet again
There’s never a dull moment in the weird, wild, and wonderful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory when we’re talking about the single most popular and commercially successful film and television franchise in history. Today, Brie Larson has been advising a rising star...
‘Quantumania’ Kang won’t be anything like the version we saw in ‘Loki’
Kang the Conqueror is coming to the Quantum realm. And while MCU audiences may have gotten a glimpse of one of Kang’s many (MANY!) different incarnations in the final episode of Loki — the so-called “He Who Remains”— the man audiences will meet in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is a much different version that will truly earn the name of Conqueror.
A forgotten sci-fi bust that ripped off a much better movie by its own director crash lands on streaming
If you were to name a big budget studio project directed by Ivan Reitman that revolved around a team of bumbling scientists getting caught up in a fantastical end-of-the-world scenario that finds them battling against creatures the general public widely believed to be a myth, would it be Evolution?. Of...
Latest Gaming News: Nvidia hit with lawsuits over RTX 4090 meltdowns as ‘Modern Warfare II’ player assures everyone that peace was always an option
It’s not every day that you find a pacifist in online first-person shooter games that give players only one option to grind their way through the ranks. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II might mark the first instance of such a thing thanks to this user who rose to the top by simply refusing to kill anyone.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
Little known Australian horror flick slashes its way into hearts of viewers
Australia has made a name for itself in horror for its suitably outlandish and bloody tales, often cementing themselves in the nation’s very real isolation from the rest of the world. There have been several big hits from the antipodean cinema with the likes of Wolf Creek and Wyrmwood,...
The unassuming actioner that launched a blockbuster cinematic universe lights a fire on streaming
When you think of the movies designed with the intention of launching a shared cinematic universe, an R-rated actioner with a budget of around $20 million isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind, but John Wick proved itself to be the little film that could. After recouping...
