Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked

Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Mainers gather to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers gathering today to mark the National Transgender Day of Remembrance. All were welcome at the candlelight vigil held at the Thornton Heights United Methodist Church to remember those in our state who have been targeted or have suffered due to their gender identity or expression.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Some Jay elementary students in ER after ingesting magnets

JAY, Maine — Some students from Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay went to the emergency room after ingesting magnets, according to a recent community message. Several students brought small, round magnets to school and shared them with other students, Principal Pat St. Clair shared on Friday. Some students reportedly ingested the shared magnets and went to the emergency room.
JAY, ME
wabi.tv

Threats once again close multiple Maine schools

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat. Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools. That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning. It also included a mention of Falmouth.... Police say it’s too early to say if...
FALMOUTH, ME
WGME

Network outage forces Portland schools to go virtual, cancel classes

PORLTAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools says they are experiencing network outages affecting Portland High school, King Middle School, East End and Reiche elementary schools, as well as Portland Adult Education. According to PPS, the system was expected to be restored Thursday, however that was not the case. Consequently, Portland...
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones

More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
YARMOUTH, ME
The Maine Monitor

Scouting Maine's top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite

The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eastern Maine Community College hosts Hunger Awareness Dinner

BANGOR, Maine — Eastern Maine Community College hosted its first Hunger Awareness Dinner on Wednesday in Rangeley Hall. It started at 6 p.m. and went through 8 p.m. All proceeds from the event will support the school's food pantry on campus for its student community. Some of the proceeds will also be donated to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter food pantry.
BANGOR, ME
R.A. Heim

Payment of $850 coming to Maine residents

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

South Portland middle school goes virtual Wednesday due to threat

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mahoney Middle School in South Portland moved to virtual learning on Wednesday due to a "concerning social media threat" received Tuesday night. South Portland Superintendent Tim Matheney made the announcement in a letter addressed to South Portland families. He said grades 6 to 8 would move to virtual learning, and there would be no school for 5th graders on Wednesday.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The World's 'Fanciest' Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine

There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
PORTLAND, ME
coast931.com

Threats lead to school closures in Falmouth, Yarmouth

Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning due to a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Falmouth school leaders closed all schools in the district. Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride said, “the campus is secure,” and police “will continue to investigate this threat.”. Meanwhile,...
FALMOUTH, ME
Community Policy