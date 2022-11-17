Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Police: Motorist shot while driving on S. Military Hwy in Chesapeake; homicide investigation underway
Police are now investigating after they say a motorist was fatally shot while driving on South Military Highway in Chesapeake Sunday evening.
Police find man dead in Hopewell neighborhood after shots fired call
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood in Hopewell Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Two teen boys found safe after escaping Portsmouth behavioral health facility
Investigators are searching for two juvenile males who absconded from a facility on the 300 block of Fort Lane today. It is possible that they might be in the downtown Portsmouth area.
Man shot to death while driving in Chesapeake, police say
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot to death in their car Sunday night. According to a news release, police responded to the 3500 block of South Military Highway right after 9 p.m. to check on a car on the side of the road.
Hampton Police searching for suspect in connection to a shooting
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
13newsnow.com
Search continues to find missing 16-year-old in Portsmouth
Community groups are coming together to search for Aaliyah. She has medical needs, and she hasn't been seen since November 1.
Chesapeake 13-year-old found safe
Police in Chesapeake need help looking for a 13-year-old girl. Jennifer Saltzman was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police said. She was riding her bike home in the Western Branch area.
WAVY News 10
2 juvenile escapees in Portsmouth safely located
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue...
Police in Suffolk investigate after man is shot multiple times
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight. Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
1 person injured following shooting in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:39 p.m. on Norview Avenue.
Juvenile injured, 2 dead following separate shootings in Hampton
Hampton police are investigating two shootings Friday night that occurred less than two miles apart.
Crews respond to residential fire on Ferguson Place in Suffolk
According to a news release, the call for the fire came in around 3:19 p.m. in the 100 block of Ferguson Place.
Suffolk Police search for man last seen in early October
On October 1, 2022, 56-year-old Charles Williams, was last seen leaving on foot from the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway around 1:00 p.m. without needed medication.
WAVY News 10
Two dead following shootings in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are investigating two shootings Friday night that occurred within a two-mile radius of one another and killed two people. According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 10:43 p.m. at the intersection of Nickerson Blvd. and Bridgeport Cove Road.
Suffolk police investigating a shooting that left one dead
Suffolk police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Newport News Police investigate multiple burglaries
Police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred on November 5 near Tyner Drive in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton
Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication …. William & Mary raising tuition for general graduate …. Suspects in Hampton abduction case to appear in court. Tyrod Taylor Foundation feeds families with today’s …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Nostalgia play:...
wbtw.com
Victim confronts man who raped her 28 years ago in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Linwood Scott, who is believed to be in his late 70’s, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for an attack on a young mother that occurred 28 years ago. 10 On Your Side has followed the case of rape victim Margaret Mills...
Multiple charges set aside against man involved in viral Newport News traffic stop video
Several charges against a man who was involved in a struggle with Newport News police officers in June have been set aside.
WAVY News 10
Suspect convicted of Newport News police officer's murder
WAVY's Lauryn Moss reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/jury-deliberating-in-case-of-man-accused-of-killing-newport-news-police-officer/. Suspect convicted of Newport News police officer’s …. WAVY's Lauryn Moss reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/jury-deliberating-in-case-of-man-accused-of-killing-newport-news-police-officer/. NSU professor’s business expanding with new health …. ARDX will invest $2.4 million and the project is expected to create at least 15 new jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s...
