Suffolk, VA

WAVY News 10

2 juvenile escapees in Portsmouth safely located

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Police in Suffolk investigate after man is shot multiple times

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight. Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Two dead following shootings in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are investigating two shootings Friday night that occurred within a two-mile radius of one another and killed two people. According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 10:43 p.m. at the intersection of Nickerson Blvd. and Bridgeport Cove Road.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton

Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication …. William & Mary raising tuition for general graduate …. Suspects in Hampton abduction case to appear in court. Tyrod Taylor Foundation feeds families with today’s …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Nostalgia play:...
HAMPTON, VA
wbtw.com

Victim confronts man who raped her 28 years ago in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Linwood Scott, who is believed to be in his late 70’s, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for an attack on a young mother that occurred 28 years ago. 10 On Your Side has followed the case of rape victim Margaret Mills...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect convicted of Newport News police officer's murder

WAVY's Lauryn Moss reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/jury-deliberating-in-case-of-man-accused-of-killing-newport-news-police-officer/. Suspect convicted of Newport News police officer’s …. WAVY's Lauryn Moss reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/jury-deliberating-in-case-of-man-accused-of-killing-newport-news-police-officer/. NSU professor’s business expanding with new health …. ARDX will invest $2.4 million and the project is expected to create at least 15 new jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

