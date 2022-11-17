Read full article on original website
Eastern Maine Community College hosts Hunger Awareness Dinner
BANGOR, Maine — Eastern Maine Community College hosted its first Hunger Awareness Dinner on Wednesday in Rangeley Hall. It started at 6 p.m. and went through 8 p.m. All proceeds from the event will support the school's food pantry on campus for its student community. Some of the proceeds will also be donated to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter food pantry.
The holiday spirit is spreading throughout downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is gearing up for the holiday season, thanks to efforts by Downtown Bangor, a non-profit organization in the city, and other volunteers. Community members gathered in Hannibal Hamlin Park Saturday morning to spread some holiday cheer with decorations for the city. The...
Bangor neighborhood protests dangerous streets, planned new development
BANGOR, Maine — Residents living in the East Broadway and Lancaster Ave. area of Bangor rallied together Saturday afternoon to say enough is enough. The neighbors there held a "park in," parking their cars along both sides of the road with signs of protest in their windows. The residents...
Researchers at UMaine look for ways to destroy PFAS chemicals
ORONO, Maine — They are called "forever chemicals" because they do not naturally break down in the environment and the human body. The compounds known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are found in numerous products from cookware to carpets to packaging. But a University of Maine researcher...
The Real McCoy: Brewer library authenticates historic document found in archives
BREWER, Maine — The Brewer Public Library's research room holds historic artifacts and documents from Maine's past, featuring a framed document regarding Brewer native and former Governor Joshua L. Chamberlain. Known for his heroic involvement in the Civil War at the Battle of Gettysburg, the document describes the promotion...
Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race
MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
Mattanawcook Jr. High School students dismissed early after potential threat
LINCOLN, Maine — Students at Mattanawcook Jr. High School in Lincoln were dismissed Thursday morning after administration was alerted of a potential threat. According to a news release issued by RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin, an MJHS staff member alerted administration at 9:15 a.m. of a potential school threat that did not affect any other district schools or any person.
Old Town woman to serve 19 years in prison for death of 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Goding'ss sentence. An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison, with all but 19 years suspended. Hillary Goding was visibly...
A 56-year-old pedestrian hit by a car, sent to hospital with serious injuries Saturday
NEWBURGH, Maine — A 56-year-old pedestrian was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a car on Carmel Road North in Newburgh. A release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the woman was hit by a car around 1:30p.m. Saturday and was sent to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.
