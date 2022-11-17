BANGOR, Maine — Eastern Maine Community College hosted its first Hunger Awareness Dinner on Wednesday in Rangeley Hall. It started at 6 p.m. and went through 8 p.m. All proceeds from the event will support the school's food pantry on campus for its student community. Some of the proceeds will also be donated to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter food pantry.

