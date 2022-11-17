ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millinocket, ME

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eastern Maine Community College hosts Hunger Awareness Dinner

BANGOR, Maine — Eastern Maine Community College hosted its first Hunger Awareness Dinner on Wednesday in Rangeley Hall. It started at 6 p.m. and went through 8 p.m. All proceeds from the event will support the school's food pantry on campus for its student community. Some of the proceeds will also be donated to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter food pantry.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race

MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mattanawcook Jr. High School students dismissed early after potential threat

LINCOLN, Maine — Students at Mattanawcook Jr. High School in Lincoln were dismissed Thursday morning after administration was alerted of a potential threat. According to a news release issued by RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin, an MJHS staff member alerted administration at 9:15 a.m. of a potential school threat that did not affect any other district schools or any person.
LINCOLN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy