NBC Sports Chicago

Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential

The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Cade Cunningham out indefinitely with shin injury

The Detroit Pistons’ season isn’t off to a great start, and it isn’t getting any better. Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, reportedly is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin. The 21-year-old guard will be out indefinitely as he considers treatment options, which include either surgery or rest.
DETROIT, MI
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons

Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jenkins' stellar play with hip injury shows how good he can be

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In three short months, Teven Jenkins has gone from fringe-roster tackle to one of the best offensive guards in the NFL. The Bears' second-year offensive lineman kicked inside partway through training camp and quickly became the starting right guard. Jenkins was platooned with Lucas Patrick early in the season, but he has taken hold of the job since Patrick went on injured reserve and has played at an impressively high level.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

WATCH: Kmet makes highlight reel, one-handed catch

Cole Kmet made a dazzling one-handed catch during the second quarter of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday. The one-handed catch gave the Bears a first down with a 24-yard pickup. The third-year tight end has played exceptionally better than he did to start the season. He's been much more involved...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields ties NFL record for consecutive games w/pass and rush TD

Justin Fields is a proven dual-threat quarterback. Over the last five games, the second-year quarterback has thrown for at least one touchdown and ran for another. His five-game streak ties Kyler Murray's for the longest streak in the Super Bowl era. On Sunday against the Falcons, Fields threw a dime...
NBC Sports Chicago

N'Keal Harry ruled out for Falcons game

The Bears have ruled out wide receiver N’Keal Harry for this Sunday’s Falcons game. Harry missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to an illness, so the team won’t dress him when they head down to Atlanta. This will be the second week in a row that...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

