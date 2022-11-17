Read full article on original website
What we learned as Bears fall short in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons
ATLANTA – Another Sunday, another chance for Justin Fields and the Bears' offense to author a game-winning drive. But it was another Sunday where the Bears came up short in the critical moments as the Atlanta Falcons held on for a 27-24 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fields had a...
Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential
The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return TD record
Just before halftime of the Bears-Falcons game, former Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 103 yards. With that, he set the NFL record for most kick return touchdowns in history with his ninth career kickoff return touchdown. The veteran return man shared the record with...
Emma's observations: Bears need to better prioritize Justin Fields’ health
Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury late in Chicago’s 27-24 loss at Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. It’s the second time this season his left shoulder has been banged up.
Report: Cade Cunningham out indefinitely with shin injury
The Detroit Pistons’ season isn’t off to a great start, and it isn’t getting any better. Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, reportedly is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin. The 21-year-old guard will be out indefinitely as he considers treatment options, which include either surgery or rest.
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order
The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the third overall selection. Last week, the Bears were bound to pick sixth in the draft. Now, after...
Jalen Hurts led Eagles to win despite Nick Sirianni’s questionable coaching
James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks of the Audacy Original Podcast “Go Birds” talked about Jalen Hurts’ play despite some questionable coaching decisions by head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.
Fields scrambled for 33 yards before finding St. Brown
Justin Fields knows how to buy time in and around the pocket. The second-year quarterback ran for 33.2 yards before finding Equaniemous St. Brown on a busted play to convert a third down. The scramble went down as the most scramble yards on a third-down conversion this season. Fields' 10.98...
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons
Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
Jenkins' stellar play with hip injury shows how good he can be
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In three short months, Teven Jenkins has gone from fringe-roster tackle to one of the best offensive guards in the NFL. The Bears' second-year offensive lineman kicked inside partway through training camp and quickly became the starting right guard. Jenkins was platooned with Lucas Patrick early in the season, but he has taken hold of the job since Patrick went on injured reserve and has played at an impressively high level.
Fields' composure, mechanics show QB ready to deliver in clutch
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears' offense has been humming over the past month, averaging 31 points in the past four games. But that offensive success hasn't translated during the two-minute drill at the end of the games. The Bears are now 0-for-4 on game-winning or game-tying drives with under...
Warriors And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.
WATCH: Kmet makes highlight reel, one-handed catch
Cole Kmet made a dazzling one-handed catch during the second quarter of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday. The one-handed catch gave the Bears a first down with a 24-yard pickup. The third-year tight end has played exceptionally better than he did to start the season. He's been much more involved...
Fields ties NFL record for consecutive games w/pass and rush TD
Justin Fields is a proven dual-threat quarterback. Over the last five games, the second-year quarterback has thrown for at least one touchdown and ran for another. His five-game streak ties Kyler Murray's for the longest streak in the Super Bowl era. On Sunday against the Falcons, Fields threw a dime...
'Be ready:' How Velus is working to get back on field for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Velus Jones Jr. has been trying to find positivity in his current situation with the Bears, hoping that will help him find a way to help his team on Sundays. The third-round rookie receiver has been a healthy scratch in consecutive games as the trade...
Rockets vs. Pacers: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Houston Rockets kick off a four-game homestand tonight against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
Velus, Jenkins, and Muhammad all active for Bears vs. Falcons
ATLANTA -- After being a healthy scratch for the past two games, Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. gets his chance to prove his value Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. While Jones is active Sunday, fellow wide receiver N'Keal Harry is inactive due to an illness. In addition, offensive...
N'Keal Harry ruled out for Falcons game
The Bears have ruled out wide receiver N’Keal Harry for this Sunday’s Falcons game. Harry missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to an illness, so the team won’t dress him when they head down to Atlanta. This will be the second week in a row that...
Cairo Santos misses first field goal of the season
Cairo Santos' perfect field goal streak came to an end on Sunday against the Falcons. The Bears sent Santos out to attempt a career-long 56-yard field goal. But, he came up short on a line drive attempt, ending his perfect field goal streak. Santos recorded 14 straight made field goals...
