ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"

(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Shooting leaves 2 dead in Fargo

Fargo police are investigating the deaths of two individuals. The FPD responded around 3:15 a.m. Saturday to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th Street North. When officers arrived they found two individuals with gun shot wounds. They were identified as 28 year old Jaquan Gatewood and 27 year old Kierre Davies. Authorities say both males were from Fargo and were known to each other.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Fargo PD names victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (10:24 a.m.): The Fargo Police Department has named the two victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting. Both 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found dead early Saturday morning with gun shot wounds. They were Fargo residents. FPD is awaiting the results...
Bring Me The News

2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo

Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Reports of 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is looking into a report of two people who died in a structure fire in Lisbon. We’ve reached out to Ransom County Sheriff’s Office, Lisbon Police, and Lisbon Fire Department. We’re waiting for details. In a community Facebook...
LISBON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County

MOORETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A passerby, who happened to be a retired paramedic, helped rescue someone from a burning vehicle after a crash on Sunday, November 20. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 1:15 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash at Highway 13 and Interstate-29. The initial report was that one vehicle was on fire and a person was trapped inside.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two dead in shooting near home by NDSU

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are dead in what is believed to be an apparent shooting near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning. The Fargo Police Department says officers responded to a home shortly after 3:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of 15th Street North, where the two bodies were found with gunshot wounds.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Candlelight vigil planned in Fargo for Club Q victims

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A candlelight vigil is planned in downtown Fargo to remember the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend. The gathering is happening at 6:00 p.m. in Broadway Square on Tuesday, November 22. A Facebook event says the peaceful vigil is to honor the victims of the November 20 shooting.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: No injuries in storage shed fire near Georgetown

NEAR GEORGETOWN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say there are no injuries and the building is a total loss. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews rushed to the scene of a shed fire in rural Minnesota early Monday morning. It happened in the 1500 block of 190th Ave. NW,...
GEORGETOWN, MN
740thefan.com

Valley City man seriously hurt, faces DUI charges after rollover crash in Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City man was seriously injured and is facing DUI charges after a rollover crash two miles west of Valley City Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said just before 2:30 p.m., William Smith, 30, was driving too fast for conditions as he approached I-94 on Barnes County Road 22 and lost control of his car on the icy, snow-covered road. The car went off the road, went airborne, and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo family displaced by fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

One injured in Barnes County rollover crash

(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy