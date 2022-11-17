Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Give Local York to return next spring
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials announced the return of Give Local York this spring. Give Local York is the biggest 24-hour give event in the county, helping hundreds of nonprofits. Registration for nonprofits participating next year is underway. The event will be held from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4,...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors
(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes have come a long way in their effort to provide Thanksgiving day meals. The Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors has hosted a Thanksgiving food drive for 36 years. The group partnered with Karns Foods, to buy turkeys and gift cards in bulk. The...
abc27.com
Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays
(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
abc27.com
Annual Thanksgiving take-away dinner held at York church
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The First Presbyterian Church of York’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Take-Away Dinner began on Sunday afternoon. For over 20 years, the church has supplied traditional Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in the community who may be hungry or want a meal. Guests can also receive winter...
abc27.com
Extraordinary Give: More than just a city thing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — During Lancaster County’s annual Extraordinary give, events in downtown Lancaster tend to grab the most attention. But a lot of things are happening in a lot of places all across the county. At the East Petersburg Area Civic Center, for example, four organizations are taking up two floors.
WGAL
York County school board addresses departure of its superintendent
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Lion School Board addressed the early departure of its superintendent Scott Deisly. Deisly was expected to resign in early January, but it was announced at Thursday's school board meeting that his last day was Nov. 4. An investigation revealed he was in violation...
Firefighters battle house fire in central Pa.
A house fire was reported Sunday evening in York County, dispatch said. The fire was first reported at 8:45 p.m. at 117 North York Road in Monaghan Township, according to York County dispatch. Dispatch said crews are still on the scene after an hour. Any injury reports were not immediately...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Monica Gould
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how in Montgomery County, the tables were turned in the State House of Representatives. He will also mention PennDOT and State Police have increased warning systems to let motorists know what is happening on the roads in front of them, especially when it comes to snow squalls.
abc27.com
Harrisburg school using technology to track students’ health
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg school is using technology to monitor students’ health and track the spread of disease. Premier Arts and Science Charter School has been using this technology for four years. School nurse Sue Saintz said it is a useful tool for both her and her parents to keep kids healthy, especially during cold and flu season.
Driver license, photo centers closed for Thanksgiving
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver’s licenses and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday, November 24. They will also be closed Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
abc27.com
Harrisburg International Airport preparing for Thanksgiving travel
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of people across the commonwealth plan to travel by plane for Thanksgiving. “For us here in Harrisburg, we’ll have about 25,000 [or] 26,000 passengers in and out [of Harrisburg International Airport], which is about 7% more than last year,” Harrisburg International Airport Spokesman Scott Miller said.
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
Police search for central Pa. woman who may be at special risk of harm
UPDATE: Ullola has been found. Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County woman who may be in danger. The East Cocalico Township Police Department are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez de Ullola, who was last seen in the area of West Swartzville Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police...
WGAL
Dauphin water main slowly being repaired
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update: Crews have said that they have finished fixing the water break and the hundreds left without water will be gaining it back. Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Dauphin County on Sunday. Dispatchers say it was in the...
abc27.com
Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
abc27.com
Firefighters warn people to be careful cooking on Thanksgiving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plenty of right ways to cook a turkey…and there are plenty of wrong ways, some of which can lead to disaster. The Harrisburg demonstrated that Thursday with a frozen turkey and a deep fryer. This to all to warn the public to...
African American veterans buried in Lebanon Cemetery given military honors
YORK, Pa. — A dozen African American veterans buried at Lebanon Cemetery in York were honored Saturday, after groups of volunteers found and refurbished their headstones. They are 12 of 330 soldiers buried in the historically Black cemetery. Many of their markers had been lost for years. “We have...
abc27.com
Lancaster City Council holds a special meeting to fill vacancy
LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Council held a special meeting last night on Nov. 18, 2022 to interview several applicants to fill the open seat on the council. This special meeting comes as former council president, Ismail Smith-Wade-El, resigned from his position prior to election day...
