Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson offers a rising MCU star advice on how to handle trolls as Letitia Wright dodges the big question yet again
There’s never a dull moment in the weird, wild, and wonderful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory when we’re talking about the single most popular and commercially successful film and television franchise in history. Today, Brie Larson has been advising a rising star...
‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ director says Tom Cruise will out-Tom Cruise himself
Whether you love him, hate him, are indifferent to him, are somehow only vaguely aware of him, or have any other feelings in between, you can’t help but respect the love and tenacity that Tom Cruise shows towards his craft. The movie star, famous for many things, is perhaps most well-known for insisting on doing his own stunts and learning new skills for the sake of filming a movie, if not simply for his own enjoyment of it all.
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star got into trouble for spoiling his ‘top secret’ return
Along with the recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, very few of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s theatrical turns of Phase Four can contend for the top spot quite like Spider-Man: No Way Home; wrapping up one of Peter Parker’s most emotional and subversive arcs we’ve ever seen on top of treating fans to mountains of nostalgic delight, No Way Home is a lock for one of the most timeless MCU films we’ll ever get.
‘Ant-Man 3’ merch reveals new look at a not-very comic-accurate MODOK
It is very hard for those at Marvel Studios to always create totally accurate comic book characters for live-action, and whilst sometimes updates on designs work, many fans want to see the character exactly as they remember them from the pages of their favorites. This is certainly the case with MODOK, and with the release of merchandise from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the shelves, fans aren’t sure what to make of it.
‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47
Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. According to CBR, the actress died on Nov. 16, 2022, after she lost her battle with leukemia. Aycox’s death was announced by her sister-in-law via social media last Thursday. The posted a collage of photos, with a caption stating that she has lived a wonderful life with her husband in California.
Fans dare get their hopes up after new look at Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror in ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
After a brief appearance at the end of the first season of the Loki series, Jonathan Majors is back as Kang The Conqueror in the third movie in the Ant-Man series, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Fans got a glimpse of the character in the trailer for the film, but a new image showing him interacting with Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang has everyone’s hopes shooting for the sky.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ forces ‘Crystal Skull’ defenders out of the woodwork, but they haven’t got a vine to swing on
At long last, the slow build towards the eventual reveal of the first full-length Indiana Jones 5 trailer is underway, with the recent drip-feeding of images and plot details gradually edging us towards the maiden footage everyone’s expecting to play before Avatar: The Way of Water when James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel comes to theaters in a matter of weeks.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ star Harrison Ford calling his de-aged younger self ‘spooky’ is a little concerning
After much speculation, it’s finally been confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will indeed feature a de-aged Harrison Ford, which is actually a little reassuring when it explains why a stunt double was pictured on set during production wearing a deeply troubling recreation of the leading man’s face. As...
‘Black Adam’ being handily defeated at the box office by the 3rd season of a TV show about Jesus
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exploded out of the blocks last weekend to steal almost all of the thunder away from Black Adam, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s $180 million opening ensuring that Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster took just three days to earn more at the domestic box office than Dwayne Johnson’s DCU debut had managed in four weeks.
Martin Scorsese’s legendary mafia movie ‘Goncharov’ isn’t real, despite Tumblr’s aggressive insistence
In 2009, paranormal researcher Fiona Broome first coined the term “Mandela Effect,” which, at its most basic, can best be described as a collective false memory shared by a large group of people. This was named after her observation that she and thousands of other people recalled vivid news coverage of Nelson Mandela’s death in the 1980s (Mandela, of course, didn’t pass away until 2013).
‘Quantumania’ Kang won’t be anything like the version we saw in ‘Loki’
Kang the Conqueror is coming to the Quantum realm. And while MCU audiences may have gotten a glimpse of one of Kang’s many (MANY!) different incarnations in the final episode of Loki — the so-called “He Who Remains”— the man audiences will meet in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is a much different version that will truly earn the name of Conqueror.
‘Star Wars’ supporters desperate to hunt down a mythical fan edit that offers the best of both worlds
Star Wars fans experienced a moment of unbridled bliss as they reminisced about what is arguably the finest moment in the franchise. That is, until they learned of the existence of a superior but elusive version that exists in parts unknown. Eggprez instigated a lively discussion in the r/StarWars subreddit,...
A trailblazing horror film from a deeply controversial filmmaker remains excellent over 50 years later
The late 1960s and early 1970s were a hotbed of films that changed the industry forever. The likes of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes, and A Clockwork Orange are all doing massive things for the art form. Horror had several trailblazers during this era, but perhaps none...
After ‘Tales of the Jedi’ ‘Star Wars’ fans demand a piece of the Dark Side
Tales of the Jedi has been a sizeable hit for Disney Plus. As always with streaming services, exact figures are a closely guarded secret but analytic data suggest that it exceeded expectations to become the second most in-demand show the week it aired and comfortably beat its much high-profile Star Wars rival Andor.
Marvel masses wonder if a franchise icon would stand a chance against another MCU badass
Fantasizing about matchups between two of your favorite characters is a practice as old as time; from Goku versus Superman to Deadpool versus Boba Fett to one James Bond versus another James Bond, the world of fiction knows no more frequent a battleground than the imaginations of fans. The Marvel...
Filming on a quaint period drama keeps getting ruined by Tom Cruise flying a helicopter over the set
In today’s edition of “Tom Cruise can’t stop doing Tom Cruise things”, the action superstar has been causing a most surprising nuisance by constantly flying helicopters over the set of a quaint British period drama. The 12th season of award-winning BBC favorite Call the Midwife is...
A slow-burning horror overshadowed by a harrowing on-set accident wins plaudits for its onscreen merits
Horror movies are supposed to be haunting and harrowing, but 2018’s Ghostland instead gained notoriety for the awful events that unfolded on set, which left star Taylor Hickson facially disfigured and scarred for life. The actress ended up suing the production company over the long-term effects the incident could...
Horror fans call out the would-be scares that backfired into unintentional cringe
The gleefully dreadful power of the horror genre is its malleability. With the marriage of the human capacities for fear and creativity resulting in one, delectable, bottomless pit, to say nothing of the genre’s presence as a companion to a good deal of sci-fi, fantasy, and even comedy films, the possibilities of horror and its set pieces are matched only by the number of stars in the universe.
James Gunn says he and Peter Safran will soon unveil their DC plans to Warner Bros.
James Gunn is confirming a key bit of information about some of the behind-the-scenes machinations at DC Studios, which he runs as an executive alongside Peter Safran for Warner Bros. Discovery. As We Got This Covered previously reported, a news article surfaced citing anonymous insiders that no set plans are...
