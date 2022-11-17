ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Jerry Don Chester

Jerry Don Chester, age 67,of Saltillo, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Jerry was born on February 24, 1955, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to William Eldon Chester and Mary Frances Wisdom Chester. He served in the United States Army. Jerry was preceded in death...
SALTILLO, TX
KSST Radio

JOE D. WHEELER BIOGRAPHY

Joe was born in the Gafford Chapel Community on January 11, 1934, to Ebb Kellogg Wheeler and Vada Reed Wheeler. Joe graduated from Sulphur Springs Senior High School in 1952. After graduation, he attended East Texas State Teachers College where he majored in Pre-Engineering for two years and graduated with a major in Industrial Education and a minor in Mathematics in 1956. He married Janet Perkins at her parent’s home in Sulphur Springs on June 11, 1954.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear

Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Dinner Bell welcomes in-person Thanksgiving diners

Dinner Bell welcomes in-person Thanksgiving diners Image INDOOR DINING — Garrett Glass (right) of the Knight of Columbus from St. James Catholic Church, serves a Thanksgiving meal at the First Methodist Church Dinner Bell to in-person diners for the first time in more than two years. Meals have been packaged to-go since Covid-19 restrictions were in place. No meal will be served by Dinner Bell...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza

They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Chili’s new Broadway Avenue location to open Monday

The new Chili’s location in Tyler is opening its new home today. The new location will be replacing the Chili’s located on Loop 323, which closed its doors last week. Opened in 1983, the Tyler location was one of Brinker International’s oldest still-operating restaurants, according to a Brinker International spokesperson.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

LaJuana Ruth Young

Funeral services for LaJuana Ruth Young, age 73, of Pickton will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest cemetery with Austin Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez, Mack Walters, Richard Bain, Cameron Bain, Kason Barnhart, Ted Matlock, and Blake Bain serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Childress, Conner Childress, Tanner Childress, Kelyn Bain, Tyler Bain, Matt Bain, Michael Post, and Tyler Childress. A visitation will be at 10 a.m., one hour prior to service.
PICKTON, TX
KSST Radio

Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving

By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off soon, it is essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Annie’s Room — A Maternal Fetal Telemedicine Room — Unveiled At Christus Medical Plaza

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs hosted a special unveiling ceremony and blessing for Annie’s Room, a maternal fetal telemedicine room at CHRISTUS Medical Plaza in Sulphur Springs, Tuesday evening. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs President and CEO Paul Harvey welcomed everyone to the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Shoppers get an early start at 'Christmas in Bergfeld'

TYLER, Texas — The season of giving was off to a traditional start in Tyler. Christmas in Bergfeld is an annual shopping event held each year one week before Thanksgiving. Shoppers were able to browse artesian goods from store owners while enjoying discounts and special giveaways. Participating businesses such...
TYLER, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX

Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Symphony League Auction Item: Lunch for 10

Gift certificate for Lunch for 10 to be delivered from The Oaks Bed & Breakfast / Allison Libby-Thesing. The Oaks is located on 516 Oak Avenue in Sulphur Springs. This year’s auction will be held on November 19, 2022. The auction will be streamed, live via YouTube. As always, you can submit your bids by calling in. There is still time to submit your donation to the auction, contact Linda G at her office (903) 439-6713.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

OGT Offers $1,000 For Information

Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
GLADEWATER, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR

MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 21-26 News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Body Monday, November 21 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Tuesday, November 22 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed • Basketball: MPHS Girls JV & Varsity @ Gladewater (away), 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Thursday, November 24 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Friday, November 25 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Saturday, November 26 • Basketball: MPHS Boys Varsity @ Greenville (away), 11:00 a.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Louis Michael Hathcoat

A graveside service for Louis Michael Hathcoat, age 69, of Yantis, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Reilly Springs Cemetery with Jeff Harris officiating. Micheal Young, Tuner Hathcoat, Tucker Hathcoat, Doug Linneberger, Corbin Foster and Drew Guenther will be serving as pallbearers; and Lanny Vines, Windell House, Nolan House and Mercedes Young serving as honorary pallbearers. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hathcoat died peacefully surrounded by family members on November 16, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Tyler.
YANTIS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy