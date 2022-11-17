Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Don Chester
Jerry Don Chester, age 67,of Saltillo, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Jerry was born on February 24, 1955, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to William Eldon Chester and Mary Frances Wisdom Chester. He served in the United States Army. Jerry was preceded in death...
JOE D. WHEELER BIOGRAPHY
Joe was born in the Gafford Chapel Community on January 11, 1934, to Ebb Kellogg Wheeler and Vada Reed Wheeler. Joe graduated from Sulphur Springs Senior High School in 1952. After graduation, he attended East Texas State Teachers College where he majored in Pre-Engineering for two years and graduated with a major in Industrial Education and a minor in Mathematics in 1956. He married Janet Perkins at her parent’s home in Sulphur Springs on June 11, 1954.
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
Dinner Bell welcomes in-person Thanksgiving diners
Dinner Bell welcomes in-person Thanksgiving diners Image INDOOR DINING — Garrett Glass (right) of the Knight of Columbus from St. James Catholic Church, serves a Thanksgiving meal at the First Methodist Church Dinner Bell to in-person diners for the first time in more than two years. Meals have been packaged to-go since Covid-19 restrictions were in place. No meal will be served by Dinner Bell...
KLTV
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
inforney.com
Chili’s new Broadway Avenue location to open Monday
The new Chili’s location in Tyler is opening its new home today. The new location will be replacing the Chili’s located on Loop 323, which closed its doors last week. Opened in 1983, the Tyler location was one of Brinker International’s oldest still-operating restaurants, according to a Brinker International spokesperson.
LaJuana Ruth Young
Funeral services for LaJuana Ruth Young, age 73, of Pickton will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest cemetery with Austin Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez, Mack Walters, Richard Bain, Cameron Bain, Kason Barnhart, Ted Matlock, and Blake Bain serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Childress, Conner Childress, Tanner Childress, Kelyn Bain, Tyler Bain, Matt Bain, Michael Post, and Tyler Childress. A visitation will be at 10 a.m., one hour prior to service.
Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off soon, it is essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Annie’s Room — A Maternal Fetal Telemedicine Room — Unveiled At Christus Medical Plaza
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs hosted a special unveiling ceremony and blessing for Annie’s Room, a maternal fetal telemedicine room at CHRISTUS Medical Plaza in Sulphur Springs, Tuesday evening. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs President and CEO Paul Harvey welcomed everyone to the...
Shoppers get an early start at 'Christmas in Bergfeld'
TYLER, Texas — The season of giving was off to a traditional start in Tyler. Christmas in Bergfeld is an annual shopping event held each year one week before Thanksgiving. Shoppers were able to browse artesian goods from store owners while enjoying discounts and special giveaways. Participating businesses such...
Student Registering at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Elizabeth Joslin, a Student Success Coach and Financial Aid Advisor at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps student Ty Self of Sulphur Springs register for classes at the campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church to host drive-thru food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from November 2021 Thanksgiving food distribution. The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler will host a drive-thru holiday food box distribution on Monday morning ahead of Thanksgiving. The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to...
Register For Senior Citizens Center’s 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off By Nov. 23
The deadline to register for the Senior Citizens Center’s 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off is quickly approaching. Although the event is still 2 weeks away, those planning to enter the contest are asked to register as soon as possible. “I need to know how many would like to participate by...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX
Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
Symphony League Auction Item: Lunch for 10
Gift certificate for Lunch for 10 to be delivered from The Oaks Bed & Breakfast / Allison Libby-Thesing. The Oaks is located on 516 Oak Avenue in Sulphur Springs. This year’s auction will be held on November 19, 2022. The auction will be streamed, live via YouTube. As always, you can submit your bids by calling in. There is still time to submit your donation to the auction, contact Linda G at her office (903) 439-6713.
easttexasradio.com
OGT Offers $1,000 For Information
Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 21-26 News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Body Monday, November 21 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Tuesday, November 22 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed • Basketball: MPHS Girls JV & Varsity @ Gladewater (away), 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Thursday, November 24 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Friday, November 25 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Saturday, November 26 • Basketball: MPHS Boys Varsity @ Greenville (away), 11:00 a.m.
Chamber Connection – Nov. 16: Economic Development Lunch, Christmas Activities Planned
If you would like a crystal ball to see into the economic future, then you’ll want to get a glimpse of what the experts are saying at the annual Economic Development Luncheon, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Obituary – Louis Michael Hathcoat
A graveside service for Louis Michael Hathcoat, age 69, of Yantis, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Reilly Springs Cemetery with Jeff Harris officiating. Micheal Young, Tuner Hathcoat, Tucker Hathcoat, Doug Linneberger, Corbin Foster and Drew Guenther will be serving as pallbearers; and Lanny Vines, Windell House, Nolan House and Mercedes Young serving as honorary pallbearers. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hathcoat died peacefully surrounded by family members on November 16, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Tyler.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0