Read full article on original website
Jeff Weissbuch
3d ago
this D.A. is awful. I mean come on another sweetheart plea deal. twoguns and you get is to plead guilty to bail jumping. Four years probation
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
wearegreenbay.com
Witness calls 911 on Wisconsin man seen choking woman in driveway, allegedly threatened to kill her
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man faces potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a woman in a residential driveway on Wednesday. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers received reports of a woman yelling for help around 8:15 a.m. on November 16....
Man charged after allegedly strangling, beating woman in Burlington
A Delavan man is facing multiple counts after attempting to kill a woman in Burlington on Wednesday.
WISN
'She's a fighter': Burlington woman survives attack by stranger
BURLINGTON, Wis. — The city of Burlington Police Department said around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday dispatchers received a call about a woman yelling for help. "I can't be grateful enough for the person who actually called the police to get them to come out there," Samantha Scott, the victim's daughter, said.
nbc15.com
Madison man to serve 42-month federal prison sentence for illegal possession of a firearm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Madison man was handed down a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence after he was charged for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. Raymond Poore was arrested in November of 2021 when he was found with a nine-millimeter handgun...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County chase, deputy hit; man gets 25 years in prison
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A Racine man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after he hit a Walworth County deputy during a high-speed chase. Investigators said 26-year-old Tony Perales was driving drunk – nearly twice the legal limit – at the time. "I was on scene...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Suspect viciously beats a victim in the head with a bat. Police choose NOT to inform the community.
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Suspect viciously beat a victim in the head with a bat. Police...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 Madison police officers facing legal trouble identified
Three Madison police officers arrested or cited for crimes over the last two weeks face discipline ranging from a few days of unpaid suspension to losing their jobs if convicted on charges ranging from first-offense drunken driving to felony strangulation. Cary G. House, 42, was arrested Nov. 8 in Columbia...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
THC vape ring case; probation, fines issued Friday
KENOSHA COUNTY - Several people were placed on probation and fined Friday, Nov. 18 in connection to a massive black market THC vape ring. The mastermind in the case, 23-year-old Tyler Huffhines, pleaded guilty to two charges and others were dropped. The court withheld sentencing and placed Huffhines on three years' probation.
CBS 58
Racine man sentenced to 25 years in prison for crash that seriously injured deputy
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Thursday, Nov. 17 for seriously injuring a deputy during a pursuit in August 2021. Tony Perales plead guilty to first-degree reckless injury, fleeing an officer, operating without a valid license, bail jumping and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle in April.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced after police find loaded handgun during foot pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old man from Madison was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to a release, Raymond Poore will spend the next three and a half years behind bars after he previously plead guilty to the charge on August 3, 2022.
CBS 58
Complaint: Delavan man charged after randomly attacking woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Delavan man is facing several charges after allegedly randomly attacking a woman in Burlington Wednesday, Nov. 16. Authorities responded to the area near Jefferson Street and Perkins Boulevard around 8:16 a.m. for a report of a woman yelling for help. Police say officers arrived...
Police officer under investigation after shooting man at Rockton Walmart
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A police officer is under investigation after shooting a 25-year-old man at the Rockton Walmart on Thursday night. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said around 7:40 p.m, Rockton Police Sergeant Ben Heintz was flagged down by a person outside Walmart, at 4781 E. Rockton Road, who reported a shoplifting crime. […]
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2021 crash that killed 3 teens
MADISON, Wis. — The man who pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle tied to a crash that killed three teenagers last year was sentenced Wednesday evening to 18 years in prison. Eric Mehring, 31, of Verona, was also sentenced to 12 years of extended supervision. Judge Ellen Berz also ordered that he be...
Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say
A 22-year-old Elgin man was killed in a head-on crash in unincorporated Plato Township after authorities say he tried passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Ogle County Police Arrest A Subject For Driving While License Suspended
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
nbc15.com
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17. Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in...
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots mother's boyfriend during argument at Antioch apartment: police
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A 22-year-old suburban man was arrested and charged after allegedly shooting his mother's boyfriend at an apartment complex in Antioch. On Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Lake Villa Police Department responded to a car accident on Deep Lake Road near Linden Avenue.
wapl.com
Dodge County waste company fined $160,000
MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
Comments / 4