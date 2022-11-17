ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Jeff Weissbuch
3d ago

this D.A. is awful. I mean come on another sweetheart plea deal. twoguns and you get is to plead guilty to bail jumping. Four years probation

wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics

QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WISN

'She's a fighter': Burlington woman survives attack by stranger

BURLINGTON, Wis. — The city of Burlington Police Department said around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday dispatchers received a call about a woman yelling for help. "I can't be grateful enough for the person who actually called the police to get them to come out there," Samantha Scott, the victim's daughter, said.
BURLINGTON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

3 Madison police officers facing legal trouble identified

Three Madison police officers arrested or cited for crimes over the last two weeks face discipline ranging from a few days of unpaid suspension to losing their jobs if convicted on charges ranging from first-offense drunken driving to felony strangulation. Cary G. House, 42, was arrested Nov. 8 in Columbia...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

THC vape ring case; probation, fines issued Friday

KENOSHA COUNTY - Several people were placed on probation and fined Friday, Nov. 18 in connection to a massive black market THC vape ring. The mastermind in the case, 23-year-old Tyler Huffhines, pleaded guilty to two charges and others were dropped. The court withheld sentencing and placed Huffhines on three years' probation.
BRISTOL, WI
CBS 58

Racine man sentenced to 25 years in prison for crash that seriously injured deputy

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Thursday, Nov. 17 for seriously injuring a deputy during a pursuit in August 2021. Tony Perales plead guilty to first-degree reckless injury, fleeing an officer, operating without a valid license, bail jumping and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle in April.
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17. Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man shoots mother's boyfriend during argument at Antioch apartment: police

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A 22-year-old suburban man was arrested and charged after allegedly shooting his mother's boyfriend at an apartment complex in Antioch. On Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Lake Villa Police Department responded to a car accident on Deep Lake Road near Linden Avenue.
ANTIOCH, IL
wapl.com

Dodge County waste company fined $160,000

MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

