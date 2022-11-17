ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Augusta Free Press

Update: Missing Lexington man has been located, and is safe

Update: Monday, 10:42 a.m. Dennis Benedict has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 51-year-old male. Dennis Benedict was last seen on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. leaving work at Advance Auto Parts...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
WSET

Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
STAUNTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. According to VDOT 511, the crash is located at mile marker 164 and has closed all northbound lanes. Traffic is backed up for approximately 2 miles in the area.
cbs19news

One hurt, several displaced by Albemarle County house fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in southern Albemarle County on Friday afternoon. According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, units responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of Chestnut Grove Road. An...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years

A drug kingpin who oversaw an intricate network overseeing 17 small-time drug dealers in the Lynchburg area was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison. Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of heroin.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash on I-81 S caused delays

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 235.2 near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. No lanes are closed at this time, but traffic backups are about 8 miles as of 6:05 p.m. This is...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

