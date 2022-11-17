Read full article on original website
Update: Missing Lexington man has been located, and is safe
Update: Monday, 10:42 a.m. Dennis Benedict has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 51-year-old male. Dennis Benedict was last seen on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. leaving work at Advance Auto Parts...
Orange County: Woman dead, truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash
The driver of a bucket truck has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in an accident in Orange County that killed a Rapidan woman on Friday. Amanda Goodman, 31, was killed in the 7:42 a.m. crash at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 663 (True Blue Road), according to Virginia State Police.
One person dead in Saturday morning crash at Interstate 81-Interstate 64 interchange
One person is dead in the crash that has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer traveling west on Interstate 64 at 6:17 a.m. Saturday was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
Structure fire forces six from home, Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds
A house was destroyed and a total of six people were displaced as a result of a structure fire in Albemarle County.
Firefighters in Botetourt Co. emphasize best practices when driving near traffic incidents
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is emphasizing the best practices when driving by a traffic incident. Firefighters are advising parents to teach their children about the "Slow Down and Move Over" practice when they drive near a traffic incident, firefighters said.
Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating an incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. According to VDOT 511, the crash is located at mile marker 164 and has closed all northbound lanes. Traffic is backed up for approximately 2 miles in the area.
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule affecting Thanksgiving week travel
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, November 21 – 23 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 29, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River and Route 639, November 28 – December 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
One hurt, several displaced by Albemarle County house fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in southern Albemarle County on Friday afternoon. According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, units responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of Chestnut Grove Road. An...
West Virginia couple charged with cruelty after severely injured sheep, other animals found on property
A Randolph County couple is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty charges after deputies say one or both of them failed to provide sustenance, shelter and/or medical care to several dogs, a kitten and a severely injured sheep.
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years
A drug kingpin who oversaw an intricate network overseeing 17 small-time drug dealers in the Lynchburg area was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison. Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of heroin.
‘HALLELUJAH’: Mike Hollins, deadly U.Va. mass shooting victim, released from hospital
"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins, Mike's mother wrote on social media. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!"
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 S caused delays
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 235.2 near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. No lanes are closed at this time, but traffic backups are about 8 miles as of 6:05 p.m. This is...
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
