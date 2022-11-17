ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4WBH_0jExKVDw00

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A homeless man was hospitalized after California Highway Patrol officers found him with major injuries on the side of Highway 101 at Santa Rosa St.

CHP said it received multiple 911 calls around noon Thursday that a pedestrian was down in the #1 lane of Highway 101 northbound at Santa Rosa St.

Officers arrived and determined he was a homeless man from the SLO area and that he fell onto the highway from the Santa Rosa St. over crossing.

CHP said emergency personnel arrived and performed life saving efforts, then transported him to Sierra Vista Medical Center with major injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.

The post Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Four crashes in single day in SLO

A total of four car crashes occurred in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, including one collision that sheared a fire hydrant. One vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Long Street, causing water to gush into the air and onto the road. Separately, multiple vehicles collided nearby at the intersection of Long Street and Tank Farm Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car rolls backward down hill from Joe’s Place parking lot to Spring Street

– On Friday at about 12:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services crews responded to the 300 block of Spring Street for a report of a vehicle down an embankment. When emergency crews arrived on the scene an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a gray Ford Escape, rolled backward down the embankment landing on the sidewalk along Spring Street after clipping another vehicle in the Joe’s Place restaurant parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt

A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
ORCUTT, CA
kclu.org

Mystery continues over death of Central Coast man in what detectives think was a road rage incident

Detectives are still trying to unravel what led to what they believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast which left a man dead. It happened November 4, on the outskirts of Arroyo Grande. Witnesses say there was an incident involving two vehicles. They say the vehicles stopped on Los Berros Road, and there was a fight. A man was shot during the confrontation, and he later died.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 11, 2022. 01:55— Carson...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money

The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions. The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy