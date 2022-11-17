Read full article on original website
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Mike Hollins, UVA football player wounded in shooting that killed 3 teammates, gets out of hospitalAvdhesh PalawatCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
South Carolina community holds vigil to honor slain University of Virginia football player
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. “Lavel had natural leadership ability from the time he was small,” Davis’s high school football coach said. “People naturally gravitated toward him and were […]
WSET
No water or heat reported at Sweet Briar College
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students at Sweet Briar College have been dealing with a cold weather nightmare: no running water and heat. Because of this, the college was forced to close for Thanksgiving Break two days early, encouraging all who are able, to leave campus. Natania Jones, a...
WSLS
Family collecting encouragement cards for UVA football team
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a tragedy took three UVA students’ lives earlier this week, one family is paying it forward. The Bolen Family is collecting encouragement cards from the community for players to read. Lucas Bolen is a UVA superfan and, since four years old, he has loved...
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
schillingshow.com
Grinches: Pagan Charlottesville City Schools to “decenter Christmas”
Clandestine communications from the Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) “Equity Committee” indicate a push to “decenter Christmas,” a movement that seeks to deprecate America’s culturally and religiously primary holiday into nothingness. A recent email from the Equity Committee outlines the effort to essentially destroy Christmas (and...
cvilletomorrow.org
In a 12-hour campus lockdown, many city residents near UVA didn’t know there was danger
Is there someone you know who wants more local news? Forward this email and tell them to sign up for our free newsletters here. It’s been a long week for Charlottesville and UVA. The subject of today’s newsletter, like Tuesday’s, is again the shooting at UVA Sunday night, and...
WSLS
‘They want us to keep going’: Memorial honors the lives of UVA football players killed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The UVA community across the nation came together to honor the lives of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. It’s been a week of emotions for Hoos and Saturday’s memorial service was filled with emotions in every form. Whether it was...
WSLS
Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved
For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools presents potential calendar changes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children and parents in Charlottesville City Schools could be facing schedule changes in the upcoming school year, but first they’re being asked for feedback on the proposed plans. CCS Community Relations Supervisor Beth Cheuk says, the question at hand is whether or not families want...
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
WSLS
Virginia Tech beats Liberty, 23-22
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech took the win against Liberty, 23-22. The teams faced off at Williams Stadium for a 12 p.m. kickoff. The Flames racked up 332 total yards while the Hokies had 324 yards. Liberty falls to 8-3 while Virginia Tech now holds a record of 3-8.
Augusta Free Press
‘I know how much hurting is going on:’ Warner responds to UVA shootings
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia held a media press conference Thursday morning and responded to the shooting of three football players at UVA. He spoke on “how many times we have seen these brutal, senseless killings” like at UVA on Sunday night. “I know people around Charlottesville, around...
WSLS
Wachenheim steps away as VMI head coach
ROANOKE, Va. – VMI will be in search of a new head football coach after Scott Wachenheim has decided stepped away from VMI. 10 Sports confirmed Sunday evening that the veteran coach made the decision entirely on his own and that he was never asked or forced out of his role in leading the Keydets.
U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service
The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.
Virginia Tech Pays Tribute To Rival Virginia Before Game Saturday
Before they officially kicked off their Week 12 game, the Virginia Tech Hokies honored the Virginia Cavaliers. This week has been incredibly challenging for Virginia. Three members of its football team - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry - were shot and killed after returning from a school trip.
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia State Police investigation remains ongoing, confirms details of Sunday
Content warning: this article contains specific details related to Sunday’s incident and may be triggering for some readers. The investigation into Sunday’s shooting, primarily led by Virginia State Police, remains ongoing, per a VSP statement. The investigation has confirmed that Jones, along with a professor and 22 other students, traveled to the Atlas Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C. Sunday to attend a theater performance. The group returned to Charlottesville in a chartered bus around 10:15 p.m.
‘HALLELUJAH’: Mike Hollins, deadly U.Va. mass shooting victim, released from hospital
"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins, Mike's mother wrote on social media. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!"
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
