ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

No water or heat reported at Sweet Briar College

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students at Sweet Briar College have been dealing with a cold weather nightmare: no running water and heat. Because of this, the college was forced to close for Thanksgiving Break two days early, encouraging all who are able, to leave campus. Natania Jones, a...
SWEET BRIAR, VA
WSLS

Family collecting encouragement cards for UVA football team

HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a tragedy took three UVA students’ lives earlier this week, one family is paying it forward. The Bolen Family is collecting encouragement cards from the community for players to read. Lucas Bolen is a UVA superfan and, since four years old, he has loved...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Grinches: Pagan Charlottesville City Schools to “decenter Christmas”

Clandestine communications from the Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) “Equity Committee” indicate a push to “decenter Christmas,” a movement that seeks to deprecate America’s culturally and religiously primary holiday into nothingness. A recent email from the Equity Committee outlines the effort to essentially destroy Christmas (and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Schools presents potential calendar changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children and parents in Charlottesville City Schools could be facing schedule changes in the upcoming school year, but first they’re being asked for feedback on the proposed plans. CCS Community Relations Supervisor Beth Cheuk says, the question at hand is whether or not families want...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech beats Liberty, 23-22

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech took the win against Liberty, 23-22. The teams faced off at Williams Stadium for a 12 p.m. kickoff. The Flames racked up 332 total yards while the Hokies had 324 yards. Liberty falls to 8-3 while Virginia Tech now holds a record of 3-8.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Wachenheim steps away as VMI head coach

ROANOKE, Va. – VMI will be in search of a new head football coach after Scott Wachenheim has decided stepped away from VMI. 10 Sports confirmed Sunday evening that the veteran coach made the decision entirely on his own and that he was never asked or forced out of his role in leading the Keydets.
LEXINGTON, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia State Police investigation remains ongoing, confirms details of Sunday

Content warning: this article contains specific details related to Sunday’s incident and may be triggering for some readers. The investigation into Sunday’s shooting, primarily led by Virginia State Police, remains ongoing, per a VSP statement. The investigation has confirmed that Jones, along with a professor and 22 other students, traveled to the Atlas Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C. Sunday to attend a theater performance. The group returned to Charlottesville in a chartered bus around 10:15 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy