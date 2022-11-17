Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
nodq.com
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Splits Up Tag Team At Full Gear
Tony Khan has split up a team on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a wild match. There was an exciting tag team affair to determine who would be leaving AEW Full Gear as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Within the match however, a team...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Signing Of Popular Star
AEW President Tony Khan has officially confirmed that popular Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita is All Elite. He also announced that we will hear from Takeshita on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour show. Takeshita quickly became a favourite of the AEW fanbase during his matches earlier this year. He recently...
ringsidenews.com
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear
AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
nodq.com
Results of Jon Moxley vs. MJF at AEW Full Gear 2022
Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF for the AEW world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * The crowd was behind MJF and chanted “new champ” while Moxley received a mixed reaction. Moxley smacked MJF right in the face when the match started. MJF slapped Moxley and Moxley responded with several shots. Moxley started biting MJF and then flipped off the crowd.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Comments On Miro And Andrade's AEW Status
Since returning to action in the summer of 2022, Miro has only had four matches in AEW, which recently led to him calling out the company for his lack of television time. Andrade El Idolo, meanwhile, was reportedly suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Following...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
ComicBook
AEW Crowns New TNT Champion at Full Gear
It was time for the much anticipated TNT Championship three way match between TNT Champion Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe, and it absolutely delivered. This was a power match and all three demonstrated just how powerful they are all throughout the match. Few people can throw around these three competitors other than these three, and at several points, they were all on their heels. Because of the three way stipulation, Wardlow didn't have to be pinned to lose his Title, and that's exactly what happened, as Joe took down Wardlow long enough to get the pin on Hobbs after Hobbs had just been powerbombed three different times, and that allowed Joe to become the new TNT Champion at Full Gear.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Wins First Match Back In Five Years At Tonight’s AEW Full Gear
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) taking on Britt Baker in a highly-anticipated grudge match, Saraya’s first professional bout since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. The bout saw a ton of near falls from the get-go,...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
Yardbarker
AEW Full Gear results: Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD
For the first time in 5 years, Saraya made her in-ring return at AEW Full Gear against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. Saraya took a back bump in the first minute of the match and she seemed fine. She also took a twisting neckbreaker on the floor. Baker continued working on the neck until Saraya was able to pick up Baker and drop her on the apron and then hit a flying body block off the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Talks About Having Freedom In AEW
Saraya is grateful to have freedom in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). After defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a singles contest at AEW Full Gear, Saraya addressed her comeback to the squared circle during the pay-per-view’s media scrum. Saraya discussed multiple topics, including how she felt about her win...
PWMania
Tony Khan Claims CM Punk Never Requested for Colt Cabana to Be Moved From AEW to ROH
AEW President Tony Khan was asked if CM Punk asked for Colt Cabana to be moved from AEW to ROH after the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV. Khan’s response was as follows:. “No, no. He never asked for that. He never asked for that. The first time it came up, I think you asked me that on a scrum call, and I wasn’t looking at you face to face. It was before Death Before Dishonor, I think. He never asked me that. I could have probably addressed it then. I just didn’t comment on it because wanted to keep talking about the wrestling that was on the show because Colt Cabana was wrestling on the show. You weren’t asking me specifically about the show, so I didn’t answer that there. But no.”
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Praises Tony Khan’s Treatment Of Wrestlers
Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has become one of the top stars in the company since her debut two years ago. Jade reigns as the current and inaugural TBS Champion, capturing the title back in January and remaining undefeated ever since. Cargill has been tipped for big success not...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Confirms Jeff Jarrett Will Help Run AEW Live Events
AEW currently has two television shows, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. The company also tapes matches and airs them on YouTube on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW held its first house show, “The House Always Wins,” in April 2021, however it was a one-time event. Tony Khan recently stated that he wants to grow AEW’s content and possibly hold more live events.
Yardbarker
Tony Schiavone on what it's like to work with Eddie Kingston in AEW
Tony Schiavone's latest "What Happened When" podcast is up now at AdFreeShows.com. Schiavone compared pre-tapes to live interviews for AEW:. “I don’t mind doing pre-tapes, and I’m talking about with talent in the back, but I would rather do live interviews any day of the week because it makes the wrestlers, it makes it on point. A live interview is always better than a pre-tape. That’s why a lot of times when we’re doing backstage interviews, most of the stuff we do with Jericho is live because he wants to do it live, and I wish other wrestlers were like that too, but a lot of wrestlers are young and they’re not as experienced in doing promos as Jericho. Man, the art of the promo. It just amazes me that more wrestlers don’t concern themselves with it.”
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan On If He's Happy He Brought CM Punk To AEW
In August 2021, CM Punk made his return to the professional wrestling world after a more than seven-year absence — with numerous fans and wrestlers alike ecstatic to see the return of the former WWE Champion. Fast forward to All Out 2022, a year after he made his in-ring return at All Out 2021, and Punk was reportedly involved in a backstage brawl due to his comments during the All Out media scrum that led to multiple suspensions. The brawl involved him, Ace Steel, who has been released since the altercation, and The Elite, who will be making their return to an AEW ring on November 19 at Full Gear against the Death Triangle. While there has been plenty of good about Punk's return to the ring, his entire AEW run may be tainted due to the past couple of months.
Comments / 0